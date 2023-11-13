Chorus launches Chorus Arts

Creative agency, Chorus, has launched an innovative new arm of its business that draws on the team’s unique understanding of art-influenced experiences. Chorus Arts launched officially with an exclusive exhibition event at the group’s Riverside Studio’s location in London but has already been involved in a number of activations that have showcased the growing importance of artistically led creativity in Chorus’ continued success.

Chorus Arts is headed by Maria Katehis, a Creative Producer with two decades experience working with artist, designers, exhibition makers and luxury brands, from Anish Kapoor to Louis Vuitton. A professional practice lecture for UAL, Maria is a leader in her field, with an extensive network of industry contacts, such as Louise Shannon, Guest Curator for the Chorus Arts Featured Artist programme 23/24.

At its core, Chorus Arts exists to create new opportunities, to nurture UK based creative talent and to facilitation public art interventions, Immersive installations, experiential events, and pioneering exhibitions.

The business is looking to grow a community of artists that can both showcase their work, but also use their ideas to positively influence Chorus projects. By harnessing this artistically led talent, Chorus clients can tap into unique creative thinking as well as engage directly with the artistic community.

Maria Katehis, Head of Chorus Arts, said:

“We have three pillars to Chorus Arts: Chorus Arts Community exists to identify and facilitate exciting and equitable opportunities for artists at all stages of their career. With our Featured Artist and Concepts programmes, we champion artists from a wide range of disciplines, leveraging our extensive creative industry contacts to create opportunities and transform concepts into reality. Chorus Arts Collaborations converge a wealth of experience with innovative, vibrant creative practitioners.“

“Chorus Arts is a part of our business that delivers purposeful art and artist-lead projects, but it’s also a powerful creative resource for our clients,” said Andrew Perrott, Managing Director, Chorus. “We’re building up a community of likeminded individuals who can collaborate within our business, offering so much more value to our clients and elevating the concepts and ideas that make Chorus who we are.