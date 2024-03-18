Event Industry News team immersed in re-launch of Center Parcs Conferences & Events

Just a stones throw away from Event Industry News HQ, last week the team was invited to experience the grand re-launch of Center Parcs Conferences & Events venue nestled in the heart of Sherwood Forest.

The team kicked off the day with a scrumptious breakfast, setting the tone for the adventures ahead. Following this, they embarked on an idyllic stroll around the forest, soaking in the natural beauty and tranquil surroundings, punctuated by the impressive lake shimmering under the morning sun.

A spectacular lunch awaited the team, where they indulged in culinary delights before diving into team-building activities. From archery to pottery, event professionals participated in a range of activities designed to foster teamwork and creativity. Wellness classes, including sleep therapy sessions, provided a refreshing break, rejuvenating both body and mind.

Reflecting on the experience, Kizzy Allott, Sales & Marketing Director at Event Industry News, remarked, “Center Parcs has truly raised the bar with their re-launch of the Center Parcs Conferences & Events venue. The seamless integration of nature, luxury, and innovative offerings ensures an unforgettable experience for event planners and attendees alike.”

The festivities concluded with a twilight session at the onsite spa, Aqua Sana, providing the perfect opportunity for relaxation and reflection amidst the serene surroundings.

The event underscored Center Parcs’ commitment to providing unparalleled experiences for conferences and events, blending the charm of Sherwood Forest with top-tier amenities and activities tailored to the needs of event professionals. With its re-launch, Center Parcs reaffirms its status as a premier destination for memorable gatherings and corporate retreats.