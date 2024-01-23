ABPCO celebrates a year of growth and success

The Association of British Professional Conference Organisers (ABPCO) is celebrating 2023 as a remarkable year of achievements and growth. In particular, ABPCO has achieved a 13% increase in PCO members, bringing the total to 155, a significant step towards its goal of 200 members by 2027.

Key Achievements in 2023 included:

Membership Growth: A substantial increase in PCO members, demonstrating the association’s continued relevance and appeal in the industry.

Revenue Increase: A boost in revenue to £137K, fuelled by expanded membership and enhanced sponsorship and partnerships across its event portfolio.

Website Revamp: A successful launch of the new, more member-centric website, showcasing ABPCO’s commitment to providing value and visibility to its members.

Focus on Sustainability and EDI: Strengthened efforts in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, ensuring ABPCO remains at the forefront of these essential industry issues.

Academic Partnership: The development and rollout of sessions across universities, aiming to attract early-career individuals to the sector.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: ABPCO has amplified its external voice, collaborating with Memcom, Elevate, VisitBritain, the Business of Events, Diversity Alliance, and more.

Enhanced Event and Educational Portfolio: ABPCO successfully hosted nearly 20 events, providing excellent opportunities for learning, networking and sharing best practices.

“As ABPCO gears up for 2024, including the highly anticipated Festival of Learning from 29-30 April, it remains committed to fostering growth, innovation, and excellence in the conference organising sector,” comments Heather Lishman, ABPCO’s association director. “We are all excited about the future of the association, the opportunities we continue to provide for our members, our value proposition and the ongoing success of the association event sector as a whole.”