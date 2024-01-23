UFI appoints Martha Donato as Regional Director North America

UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, is pleased to announce Martha Donato’s appointment as Regional Director of UFI’s newly established North America Chapter. Her extensive experience of over 25 years in the tradeshows, exhibitions, and conferences sector in North America positions her well to lead UFI’s initiatives in the region.

Martha’s comprehensive approach, focusing on driving membership efforts, engaging with allied organisations, and leading industry-wide initiatives highlights the strategic vision she brings to the role. The emphasis on collaboration and connection with the region and the global UFI community is evident in the leadership structure of the North America Chapter, with Laura Purdy as Chair representing Canada, Kimberly Carcone as Vice Chair representing the United States, and Pepe Navaro as Vice Chair representing Mexico.

Adeline Vancauwelaert, UFI COO, commented: “We are excited to welcome Martha Donato as Regional Director North America. Her long-standing support and work within the exhibition and wider events industry make her a great addition to the UFI team. The expertise and experience she brings will be key to successfully building our new chapter in North America.”

“I’m proud to be appointed to this new role at UFI. My enthusiasm and dedication are underscored by our commitment to contributing to both global and regional efforts for the exhibitions and business events industry,” added Donato. “The launch of the North America Chapter marks a significant milestone for UFI, emphasising the organisation’s dedication to the region and its growing membership.”

In addition to her work at UFI, Martha is the Founder & President of MAD Event Management, a New York-based company established in 2009. She is also Co-Founder & President of the international Women in Exhibitions Network North America Chapter, showcasing her commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the industry.