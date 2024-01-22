Launchpad Competition returns to Event Tech Live Las Vegas, providing a platform for event tech startups to shine

Event Tech Live Las Vegas has announced the highly anticipated return of the Launchpad Programme. Dedicated to showcasing the innovation and creativity of event tech startups, this competition offers a unique platform for emerging companies to catapult their products into the limelight and connect with industry professionals.

The Launchpad Competition, a highlight of Event Tech Live, has become a beacon for cutting-edge technology in the events and meetings sector. The competition is an exciting and competitive platform for startups to showcase their breakthrough solutions.

Scheduled to take place at the heart of the vibrant event industry hub, Las Vegas, the competition aims to bring together the brightest minds and the most promising startups in the event technology space. With an audience comprising event professionals, investors, and industry experts, participating startups have a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact on their target market.

Key Features of the Launchpad Competition:

Showcasing Innovation: The Launchpad Competition is the ideal stage for startups to exhibit their groundbreaking technologies, from event management software to virtual and augmented reality experiences.

Exposure to Industry Professionals: Participants will have the chance to pitch their products and ideas to a panel of esteemed judges, consisting of industry leaders and investors, providing invaluable exposure to potential collaborators and investors.

Networking Opportunities: Beyond the competition, Event Tech Live Las Vegas offers a rich environment for startups to network with fellow entrepreneurs, industry professionals, and potential clients, fostering collaboration and growth.

Educational Insights: The event will feature insightful sessions and discussions, providing startups with valuable insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the event technology landscape.

Prizes and Recognition: The winners of the Launchpad Competition will receive not only recognition from industry leaders but also valuable prizes that can aid in the further development and success of their ventures.

The competition is open exclusively to Launchpad exhibitors and has been the trigger to countless success stories.

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is set to take place on 1st & 2nd May at The Expo at World Market Center located in downtown Las Vegas. The return of the Launchpad adds an exciting dimension to an already dynamic event, emphasizing the commitment to fostering innovation within the event technology sector.

For more information and to apply for the Launchpad Competition, visit https://eventtechlive.com/launchpad-and-startup-competition/

Contact: elouise@eventtechlive.com