Experienced Event Tech Expert joins Zuant from Cvent

David Soto, a seasoned technology sales practitioner with over 20 years of experience, is this month joining Zuant as VP of Sales, USA, to further build on the company’s growing success in North America. Based in Austin, Texas, David has consistently demonstrated a knack for driving revenue and forging strategic partnerships, making him a standout leader in event technology.

This prestigious appointment enhances the company’s leadership in the event technology sales sector. In this new role, David will be instrumental in bringing a deeper and wider range of services to it’s Enterprise Clients in the Region.

With a track record of exceeding sales targets and consistently delivering innovative solutions to clients whilst at Alliance Tech and more recently Cvent, David has cemented his reputation as a results-driven and client-focused professional. He has been at the forefront of the tech industry’s evolution, adapting to new trends and emerging technologies while helping clients navigate the complex world of event technology solutions.

Zuant is acknowledged as the go-to lead management app and system. Praised for its good design, and used by many Fortune 500 companies like 3M, Tesla and Verizon, the Zuant system provides a frontline lead capture tool for both live events, and now the virtual world via Zuant 3D and Matterport.

Background: “I began as a Sales Representative with AllianceTech here in Austin, TX in 2002 where I later became Sales Manager, Sales Director, Vice President of Sales then Vice President of Partners & Strategic Alliances. In 2015 AllianceTech was acquired by Cvent and I began to manage a team of 6 – 7 sales people through 2023.”

“My role is to expand the Zuant footprint in North America by focusing on event marketing metrics for Enterprise & Mid Market clients. Tradeshows have now returned in a big way, so it is important to help organizations reach their customers quickly and easily through Zuant!”

“My career path has been quite interesting since starting with a smaller company early on with AllianceTech, and then joining a much larger team at Cvent and now back to a smaller organization at Zuant! Some of the things which I love about Zuant include: 1. Greater Impact: At Zuant, my contributions can have a more immediate and noticeable impact. I have the opportunity to shape the direction of the company and be involved in a wider range of tasks and decisions. 2. Less Bureaucracy: Zuant has less red tape and bureaucracy, making it easier to get things done quickly and be more agile in responding to market changes. 3. Closer Team Dynamic: Zuant fosters a stronger sense of camaraderie and collaboration, leading to close working relationships with colleagues. 4. Entrepreneurial Experience: Zuant offers a more entrepreneurial experience, allowing me to wear many hats and be involved in various aspects of the business. 5. Innovation: Zuant fosters a culture of innovation and a willingness to try new approaches and technologies.”