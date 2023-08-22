Reduce your stress with Eventscase

Surveys say that being an event organiser is amongst the top 5 most stressful professions.

We understand that the last thing you need is to be hassled to learn new software and that changing old habits can be difficult. However, we also have to affirm that a “smart” change is needed to improve the overall efficiency of jobs with event planning.

Your time is limited, and your to-do list will only get longer. It’s even more difficult to retain talent in our industry due to work burnout.

If you want to protect yourself and your team, tech for events is your most valuable ally. Our event management software will improve your productivity by automating repetitive tasks and allowing you to focus on what’s really important.

Our goal is to reduce your stress and make the technological uptake easier from day one.

Move forward with us.

HOW WE DO IT

Personalised service

The first thing we do is listen to you.

We’ll assign one of our technology experts to help you through the entire process. We will analyse your needs and advise you on the different solutions we can implement.

We’ll help you set up your first event so you can enjoy the benefits of technology with extra guidance and care.

And our support won’t end there. You can count on us for all your day-to-day needs and new projects, including your biggest PR event.

Automate tasks to increase productivity

You need to save time.

We have designed our solutions to minimise your and your team’s workload and automate your day-to-day work as much as possible. Some of these tasks include:

Management of event content (speakers, sponsors, etc.) in all products, at the same time.

Management and opening of the event registration in minutes

Management of communications and networking tools

Invoicing and payment management

If you hold more than one event per year, you only need to duplicate your past events so you never have to configure anything again and avoid starting from scratch every time.

Self-sufficiency vs. full service

We are confident that, over time, you will be able to work independently with minimal supervision.

You are always in control. You’ll be able to implement any changes quickly on your own without relying on anyone else, saving you time, money and headaches.

If you’d still prefer for us to take care of everything, we can offer you a more rounded “full service” by doing all the configuration based on your requirements.

In either case, you will save valuable time that you can invest in high-value tasks. This will give you more time to plan your event, do those things you always wanted to do and avoid last minute mistakes and mishaps.

