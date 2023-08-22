Combing world-class facilities with stunning views in the heart of London, the QEII Centre will bring your event to life. With 32 diverse, modern and versatile blank canvas spaces, we can accommodate all types of occasions, from awards, dinners and fashion shows through to meetings, conferences and exhibitions. Each year we host over 400 events ranging from small meetings for 8 to full centre events for 2,500.

A multi-award-winning venue, the QEII Centre’s experienced, dedicated and solution-focused in-house teams, including AV and catering, are on hand to assist throughout the event to ensure it exceeds your expectations.

At the QEII Centre, we prioritise innovation and continuously invest in the latest event technology. From cutting-edge audio and video communications to digital signage and our lightning-fast wired and wireless bandwidth, which now reaches an impressive 5Gbps, we provide you with the tools to create unforgettable experiences and your delegates can stay connected.

Your event shouldn’t cost the earth and our seasonal menus use the freshest and most sustainable, locally sourced ingredients to give you the best-tasting dishes for the time of the year, keeping your guests refuelled, refreshed and engaged throughout the day. We have cut the number of dishes by three quarters to reduce food waste and actively take a plant based approach to menu design. All our dishes have Klimato climate labels, with the majority having a low to medium carbon footprint so you can make more climate-friendly food choices.

Take advantage of our prime location, surrounded by London’s iconic landmarks. These renowned attractions are all within walking distance from the historic Houses of Parliament, the majestic Big Ben, the awe-inspiring Westminster Abbey and the iconic London Eye. Buckingham Palace and over 6,000 hotel bedrooms are also conveniently nearby. Our exceptional transport links provide easy access to top-notch restaurants, shopping districts, and cultural hotspots, and we are just an hour away from five international airports, ensuring global connectivity for your attendees.

Contact Details:

Broad Sanctuary

Westminster

London

Greater London

SW1P 3EE

United Kingdom

+44 (0) 207 798 4000

www.qeiicentre.london