Behind the scenes at the Royal Highland Show build

Top of Article

The Royal Highland Show is an annual showcase for rural and agricultural products, produce and lifestyle. As the largest agricultural show in Scotland, the event draws enthusiasts and industry professionals from far and wide to the magnificent Royal Highland Centre in Scotland.

The Show has something for everyone, from competitions to shopping, live music and tasty food and drinks. It also helps to raise funds for the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

The event is anticipated to attract in the region of 55,000 people a day between the 22nd – 25th June 2023.

The scale of the event means it requires significant temporary infrastructure. Locally based Field & Lawn Ltd are responsible for the monumental task of constructing a remarkable array of marquees and temporary structures for the event. Building around 14,000m2 (3.5 acres) of covered space.

A short video has been produced to show the scale of the build in the lead up to the opening day of the world-famous event.

The month-long build programme started in May and involves meticulous planning and preparation with a team of over 20 people working on the build. The build programme will see over 40 structures installed for the Show. Good progress is being made across the site.

One of the highlights of the build this year is the impressive Golden Shears structure which spans 30m x 20m. The Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships returns to the Royal Highland Show in 2023 after 20 years. It promises to be a standout event over the weekend under the largest marquee on the site.

Piers Ballantyne, Head of Projects, Scotland for Field and Lawn commented on the task:

“Having been involved with the show for over, 25 years, we are thrilled to be part of the Royal Highland Show team once again. The scale of the show and the sheer number of marquees needed makes it a very complex build, but one we look forward to every year. We are on programme, putting the finishing touches to the structures and can’t wait to see the show open!”

Mark Currie, Director of Operations at the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland said.

“Field and Lawn are world experts in their field, and we are grateful to have them as part of our team over the Royal Highland Show and across other events at the Royal Highland Centre. The Show is shaping up to be one of the biggest to date, and the Golden Shears Sheep Shearing Championships is part of that appeal. We can’t wait to see and hear the buzz coming from the marquee on the Sunday of the Show when the World Champion is announced.”

As the four-day event is just days away from opening, tickets are still available and can be purchased online.