run.events Uncovered: Redefining Everything You Know About Event Organization

run.events is thrilled to announce they have been named a finalist for the Best Technology Start-Up category in this years’ Event Technology Awards.

run.events recently unveiled its state-of-the-art platform, designed to revolutionize the event industry, while embracing the latest event trends and technologies becomes paramount. And obviously, here to set the new standard!

It is not just another event management tool; it’s an entire operating system tailored for the event industry. From selling tickets and tracking payments to advanced attendee management, run.events offers a comprehensive suite of features that cater to every aspect of event planning and execution.

At run.events, the commitment goes beyond just providing a platform. The team believes in the success of its users. “We will never stop caring, nor will we leave you hanging. Your success is our success,” states Adis Jugo, President (Technology) run.events GmbH.

Gone are the days of tedious manual badge printing. With run.events, event organizers can effortlessly manage badge printing and check-ins, ensuring a seamless experience for attendees from the moment they arrive.

The run.events mobile app is more than just an event guide. Attendees can view schedules, connect with sponsors, exhibitors, and other participants, and even engage in gamified activities, all from the palm of their hand. This app enhances event communications, keeping everyone informed and engaged.

run.events is committed to staying at the forefront of event technology. Whether it’s the latest event communications, mobile app features, or emerging event trends, the platform ensures its users are always ahead.

Organizations across the globe are already reaping the benefits of the platform. For instance, the European Collaboration Summit and European Cloud Summit have streamlined their event management processes, reducing their tool count from six to just one, resulting in a 50% decrease in costs. Similarly, DIWUG, a tech conference organizer, praises run.events for its all-in-one platform that handles everything from speaker selection to attendee registration.

