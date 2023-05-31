Top of Article

The Association of Association Executives (AAE) is partnering with Yarnfield Park, part of The Venues Collection to host its annual Associations UK Congress.

The conference is the UK’s most attended conference for association leaders and will take place from 1st -2nd June 2023. It is expected to attract association executives from all around the UK.

Yarnfield Park is a purpose-built conference venue located in the heart of Staffordshire, with well-equipped facilities and versatile event spaces. Attendees can look forward to a packed schedule of educational sessions, networking opportunities, and social events. With a wide range of topics on the agenda, the conference promises to be a valuable learning experience for association executives of all levels.

“We’re excited to be holding our annual congress at Yarnfield Park this year,” said Damian Hutt, Executive Director, Association of Association Executives. “Yarnfield Park is a fantastic ‘destination venue’ with everything onsite, enabling our delegates to fully immerse themselves in our event with no distractions. The venue has a good number of large conference rooms, plenty of room for our exhibition and value for money accommodation options too. These excellent facilities, combined with its central, easy to get to location and stunning surroundings, make it the perfect choice for our event. We’re confident that attendees will find the conference informative, engaging, and enjoyable.”

“The association sector is very important to us, and our venues are really suited to holding UK association events,” said Jo Austin, Sales Director, The Venues Collection. “As well as hosting this event, our team will be taking part in some of the conference sessions and we’ll also be getting to know delegates in order to better understand what they need from a future conference venue. We are looking forward to welcoming members of the AAE to Yarnfield Park.”

The AAE’s annual UK Congress is a must-attend event for association executives looking to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, learn new skills, and connect with peers from around the UK.