Top of Article

The first of Manchester Central’s Incubator events will take place next month, welcoming business leaders across the North to discuss the importance of sustainability within business.

The Northern Sustainability Summit will take place on Monday 12 June at Manchester Central.

The free business conference, organised by Manchester-based business group Elevate, will focus on educating business leaders on sustainability and Net Zero and supporting them through the challenges and the opportunities of the green revolution and levelling up.

The day-long conference will host a diverse programme of keynotes, workshops, drop-in sessions and exhibitor demonstrations, as well as a number of panel events across sectors including hospitality, transport, supply chain and tourism.

Leading speakers taking part in the event so far include GAIL’s Bakery, The Alchemist, Syngenta, RHS Bridgewater, Electricity North West, Auto Trader, Chester Zoo and Marketing Manchester who will all share best practice and discuss the difficulties encountered on implementing green strategies.

The Northern Sustainability Summit was one of two events to win Manchester Central’s Incubator competition last year, believed to be the first programme of its kind for the events sector.

Aimed to support the event sector’s resurgence and support innovation, the scheme was open to all businesses in the area, offering winners a support package worth tens of thousands of pounds as well as guidance from the venue’s in-house events team. The GC Business Growth Hub also partnered with Manchester Central to offer wider business support as part of the initiative.

Shaun Hinds, CEO at Manchester Central, said: “We are hugely excited to be welcoming the first of our Incubator events to Manchester Central in June. Having been impressed by Elevate’s initiative and creativity during the competition, we have been proud to support them as they have shaped this event into what I know will be a hugely important conference.

“All businesses, no matter how small or large, should have sustainability at the forefront of their corporate strategy, and having seen the full programme for this event, I know it will be of huge benefit to attendees in helping them shape their own sustainability and environmental processes going forward.”

Ilona Alcock, Co-Founder and Director at Elevate said, “This has been an incredible opportunity for a business like Elevate which we would not have been able to undertake without the generous support of Manchester Central.

“We felt that there was a gap for a business focused sustainability event and since the launch we have had such an incredible response, which is a real testament to businesses in the North and their commitment to achieving Net Zero. We look forward to welcoming over 500 business leaders to Central on 12 June.”