Summer at Tate Modern

With warm, summer nights on the horizon, Tate Modern’s dramatic Level 10 Viewing Terrace makes the perfect location to entertain guests this season.

Located on the 10th floor of the iconic Blavatnik Building, the Level 10 Viewing Terrace is one of Tate Modern’s most impressive and atmospheric spaces, with striking high ceilings and a minimal industrial design to match the brutalist concrete structure of the former Bankside Power Station.

The space boasts the most extraordinary 360° panoramic views of the London skyline, with its floor to ceiling glass windows and a spacious outdoor viewing terrace. Atop the gallery, you’ll spot some of the city’s best known landmarks including St Paul’s Cathedral, The Shard, Canary Wharf and on a clear day Wembley Stadium. All whilst, soaking in the sight of the glistening water of the River Thames.

Guests can observe the vibrant hues of the evening sky as the sun sets over the capital, and indulge in the warm breeze as they step outside onto the terrace. The space certainly makes a fantastic blank canvas to transform and create a unique and unforgettable event this summer.

The Level 10 Viewing Terrace has a capacity of up to 80 people for a seated dinner and 150 people for a standing reception with drinks and canapés.

From small, intimate gatherings to large scale corporate events, Tate Events take pride in delivering memorable event experiences through innovative food and stunning gallery spaces.

With a bespoke end-to-end approach, the Tate Events team work closely with their clients to bring events to life all year round. From beautiful table scaping to creative floral arrangements, events are designed and dressed to brief. Tate Events’ Head Chef Spencer Ralph works alongside his in-house culinary team to design inventive and delicious menus for all events, working sustainably with the UK’s fabulous seasonal produce to create dishes.

Tate Event’s introduced their S/S menus earlier this year, with a selection of canapés, mains, salads, and desserts. Highlights include the Jerk Pan jackfruit tacos, Sashimi-grade tuna carpaccio and roasted summer squash with black truffle pesto. All beautifully presented and served with care.

To complement the variation of menus that are available as part of Tate Event’s packages, guests can also enjoy a variety of fresh and fruitful cocktails. From botanical, gin-based serves, fruity highballs, and cool and zesty mocktails – sip on a concoction of innovative flavours that will invigorate the palate.

Don’t miss your chance to host the ultimate summer event at one of the world’s most admired art galleries.

