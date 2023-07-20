PLASA Show announces first wave of sessions

Top of Article

With just six weeks to go, PLASA Show has announced the first wave of programme sessions, which include global brands and eminent thought-leaders from across the entertainment technology industry.

Taking place in Olympia London’s Grand Hall from 3-5 September, the show will feature 70+ keynote talks, panel discussions, live demonstrations, and practical training sessions – all of which are free to attend with your entry badge.

Lighting inspiration

Lighting professionals can soak up some serious creative inspiration at PLASA Show.

Veteran designer Tim Routledge will present his creative vision for lighting this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in the UK. Ahead of his session, Tim comments: “I’m thrilled to be able to talk at the PLASA Show this year, and to share the journey my team and I had to create Eurovision 2023’s monster show. It was a dream come true for me and an experience I will never forget. I hope that the story I tell will inspire others to also chase their dreams.”

Women in Lighting will present two sessions on storytelling: Elanor Higgins will explore how light, shade, shadow and colour can create a performer’s world and affect an audience’s response; and Daphne Ting Yu Chu will share ways to deliver narratives and create connections using space and light.

Also, Durham Marenghi will unpack the creative processes of lighting the Winter Olympics ceremonies in Turin, the Winter Paralympic ceremonies in Sochi, the Summer Olympic ceremonies in Rio, and the London 2012 Olympic handovers in Beijing.

The programme will also feature technical deep dives. Avolites will reveal secrets on streamlining your CAD to console workflow using Vectorworks, Capture, and the Avolites Titan console. Elsewhere, ETC will lead sessions on Hog 4 OS v4.0 and Augment3d.

Live audio challenges

Audio professionals can gain practical advice at PLASA Show for improving live sound.

The PLASA Show programme includes Patrick Smith from Sandy Brown who will unpack ‘Sound System Design for Acoustically Challenging Spaces’, drawing on his 15 years of experience of audio design.

The Association of Sound Designers (ASD) will present two sessions at PLASA Show: one exploring the roles and skills needed for a successful sound department alongside panellists from a range of audio background, and the other on ‘Radio Mic Fitting for Theatre’.

High-tech production

With the next era of live events upon us, PLASA Show is geared up to present several sessions on the latest technological advancements.

Visitors can look forward to a thought-provoking discussion led by the Frame:work community for creative video professionals working in live entertainment, installations and virtual production.

From AI to AR, the panel will and address the potentials and challenges that these technologies present.

UCL PEARL (Person Environment Activity Research Laboratory) will also be at PLASA Show exploring ‘Where Science Meets Theatre’. This large-scale scientific project, which looks at improving people’s interactions with the modern world, will dive deep into experimental technology in theatre.

Elsewhere, Lighting Systems Designer and Operator Ziggy Jacobs will present ‘A Model for the Controls Design and Operations of Video-Integrated Lighting’. Plus, Electric Airshows will explain what goes into creating a drone light show.

Additionally, programme sponsor Vectorworks will showcase the latest audio-visual workflows in Vectorworks Spotlight. The session will explore schematic creation and rack design using ConnectCAD and look at powerful features such as data visualisation.

Smarter ways of working

With various post-pandemic issues still lingering over the live sector, the PLASA Show programme will address ways to improve efficiency, productivity and welfare.

Visitors can attend a panel discussion on parenthood in the events industry hosted by Women in Live Music, as well as sessions on neurodiversity and evolving leadership styles. Plus, BECTU will host a discussion on ‘Industry Rate Cards for Live Events Freelancers’.

Visitors can also gain an introduction to PromptPad, hailed as the future of tour and production management.

A safer industry for all

PLASA is dedicated to improving safety benchmarks across the industry and is pleased to deliver sessions by trusted thought-leaders and organisations.

Chartered Engineering Consultant James Eade returns to PLASA Show for his popular session on BS7909. Attendees will learn the most recent changes regarding wiring regulations and requirements of equipment such as RCDs, battery storage, and generator earthing.

The ABTT will also make a return to present the latest amendments to their Technical Standards for Places of Entertainment, outlining the changes, discussing interpretations, and answering questions.

Plus, TAIT will present two sessions: one looking at the challenges of staging a huge dance festival in a desert, and the other discussing the impact of EN17206 on rigging.

More sessions to come

Sophie Atkinson, Head of Events for PLASA, comments, “This year’s programme features some of the most impressive live events in recent times, as well as explorations of next-generation technologies. There truly is something for everyone, whether you’re a new entrant or a seasoned professional. Look out for more announcements very soon, which will also include immersive live demonstrations and practical training sessions.”

PLASA Show will return to Olympia London from 3-5 September 2023 to showcase all that is new, and all that is possible in Audio, AV, Lighting, Rigging and Staging. Register for your free entry badge by 31 August.