Momentus Technologies, the global leader in venue and event management technology, is thrilled to introduce two esteemed professionals joining the company’s leadership team. Joel Sackett has been appointed as the Chief Product Officer (CPO) and James Hughes has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Their extensive expertise and strategic vision will propel Momentus to new heights of innovation and customer success.

Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus, expressed his excitement about the addition of these visionary leaders, stating, “This is a crucial moment for Momentus. Joel’s impressive background and expertise in developing and executing transformational strategies truly set him apart. With his proven ability to deliver outstanding customer and business value, Joel knows how to build high-performing teams that achieve common goals. In addition, we now have James’ extensive software management and product experience. James will be instrumental in building best-in-class SaaS software, exceeding our customers’ expectations on all dimensions of quality, speed, performance and user experience.”

Joel Sackett brings a wealth of experience to his role as CPO, having previously overseen a diverse portfolio of 10 product lines at Ellucian, a renowned higher education student success and workflow platform. During his tenure, Sackett played a pivotal role in launching the companies fastest growing SaaS product, driving significant year-over-year growth in revenue, margin and customer count. His exceptional leadership as the Head of Product and UX for Hobson’s flagship B2B2C K12 product line, Naviance, resulted in consistent double-digit increases in revenue and margin, while adding thousands of new customers and millions of new users. At Momentus, Sackett will assume responsibility for product management, including the optimization of user experience (UX) and defining the product strategy. Collaborating closely with engineering, services, marketing and sales teams, Sackett will ensure that Momentus continues to deliver exceptional value to its customers.

“I am thrilled to join Momentus Technologies and contribute to their mission of empowering organizations,” said Sackett. “I believe in the power of transformative strategies that truly make a difference for customers. By aligning our products with Momentus’ core values and leveraging my experience in building high-performing teams, we will continue to deliver exceptional value and elevate the customer experience.”

James Hughes, as the new CTO, brings an impressive track record of managing all aspects of software delivery over the past 20 years. His extensive experience encompasses development, support, product management, integrations and security operations. Prior to joining Momentus, Hughes served as the CTO of Therapy Brands, where he oversaw every facet of product development and integrations. With a solid background in merger and acquisition activities, Hughes successfully integrated newly acquired offerings with existing products at Therapy Brands. In his new role at Momentus, Hughes will collaborate closely with the product and engineering teams to ensure the consistent delivery of exceptional software solutions that prioritize customer satisfaction and safety.

Hughes shared, “I am excited to be part of Momentus Technologies and its commitment to delivering exceptional customer-centric software solutions. I am confident that with my extensive software management and product experience, we will consistently deliver software that we can be proud of, exceeding our customers’ expectations on all dimensions of quality, speed, performance and user experience. I look forward to collaborating with the talented product and engineering teams to drive innovation and ensure Momentus continues to exceed customer expectations.”