Job opportunity: Senior Sales Executive (TRACE)

JOB TITLE: Senior Sales Executive (TRACE)

SALARY: £28K pa + bonus after monthly target + % commission after OTE

COMPANY HQ: Fitzrovia, London, UK (hybrid role, 1-2 days/week in the office)

Click here to apply – https://weareisla.co.uk/2024/01/24/we-are-hiring-a-senior-sales-exec/

Who you are

● An experienced (2 years+) salesperson who wants a meaningful role supporting a better future

● You enjoy building and nurturing relationships with customers, understanding their needs and wants

● You want the trust and freedom to do your best work within a kind, diverse and caring culture

● Ideally, you have SAAS or Event Tech experience, understanding event industry segmentation and stakeholder needs, but we’re happy to support & train the right candidate as needed



Company benefits

● 5 weeks holiday + flexible bank holidays

● Your birthday off (paid)

● End of year company close (3d paid)

● Regular company socials



Company values

● Caring

● Iterative

● Practical

● Transparent

● Collaborative

● Empowering



What the job involves

● Converting incoming leads into TRACE licences, leveraging our existing pipelines

● Managing TRACE renewals, in collaboration with the Customer Success team

● Generating new leads by proactively identifying and pursuing new client opportunities

● Developing strategies to expand the lead pool, ensuring a consistent pipeline for future conversions

● Actively participating in industry-related events, conferences, and trade shows to represent isla and explore collaboration opportunities

● Building an understanding of climate issues, especially in relation to the events industry



Application process

Apply by emailing us with your CV and a cover letter 25 min intro chat with the Culture Ops Lead, where we can talk about your experience, the role and isla itself. It’s fairly informal, a chance to “get to know” for both people. 1hr online interview with the Business Development Director and Culture Ops Lead. A slightly more formal meeting to explore your CV, professional interests & aspirations, and answer any questions you might have for us.

