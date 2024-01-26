Job opportunity: Senior Sales Executive (TRACE)

By
Adam Parry
-
0
224

JOB TITLE: Senior Sales Executive (TRACE)
SALARY: £28K pa + bonus after monthly target + % commission after OTE
COMPANY HQ: Fitzrovia, London, UK (hybrid role, 1-2 days/week in the office)
Click here to apply – https://weareisla.co.uk/2024/01/24/we-are-hiring-a-senior-sales-exec/

Who you are
● An experienced (2 years+) salesperson who wants a meaningful role supporting a better future
● You enjoy building and nurturing relationships with customers, understanding their needs and wants
● You want the trust and freedom to do your best work within a kind, diverse and caring culture
● Ideally, you have SAAS or Event Tech experience, understanding event industry segmentation and stakeholder needs, but we’re happy to support & train the right candidate as needed


Company benefits
● 5 weeks holiday + flexible bank holidays
● Your birthday off (paid)
● End of year company close (3d paid)
● Regular company socials


Company values
● Caring
● Iterative
● Practical
● Transparent
● Collaborative
● Empowering

What the job involves
● Converting incoming leads into TRACE licences, leveraging our existing pipelines
● Managing TRACE renewals, in collaboration with the Customer Success team
● Generating new leads by proactively identifying and pursuing new client opportunities
● Developing strategies to expand the lead pool, ensuring a consistent pipeline for future conversions
● Actively participating in industry-related events, conferences, and trade shows to represent isla and explore collaboration opportunities
● Building an understanding of climate issues, especially in relation to the events industry


Application process

  1. Apply by emailing us with your CV and a cover letter
  2. 25 min intro chat with the Culture Ops Lead, where we can talk about your experience, the role and isla itself. It’s fairly informal, a chance to “get to know” for both people.
  3. 1hr online interview with the Business Development Director and Culture Ops Lead. A slightly more formal meeting to explore your CV, professional interests & aspirations, and answer any questions you might have for us.

Click here to apply –
https://weareisla.co.uk/2024/01/24/we-are-hiring-a-senior-sales-exec/

Adam Parry
Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.