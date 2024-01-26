Job opportunity: Senior Sales Executive (TRACE)

JOB TITLE: Senior Sales Executive (TRACE)
SALARY: £28K pa + bonus after monthly target + % commission after OTE
COMPANY HQ: Fitzrovia, London, UK (hybrid role, 1-2 days/week in the office)
Click here to apply – https://weareisla.co.uk/2024/01/24/we-are-hiring-a-senior-sales-exec/
Who you are
● An experienced (2 years+) salesperson who wants a meaningful role supporting a better future
● You enjoy building and nurturing relationships with customers, understanding their needs and wants
● You want the trust and freedom to do your best work within a kind, diverse and caring culture
● Ideally, you have SAAS or Event Tech experience, understanding event industry segmentation and stakeholder needs, but we’re happy to support & train the right candidate as needed
Company benefits
● 5 weeks holiday + flexible bank holidays
● Your birthday off (paid)
● End of year company close (3d paid)
● Regular company socials
Company values
● Caring
● Iterative
● Practical
● Transparent
● Collaborative
● Empowering
What the job involves
● Converting incoming leads into TRACE licences, leveraging our existing pipelines
● Managing TRACE renewals, in collaboration with the Customer Success team
● Generating new leads by proactively identifying and pursuing new client opportunities
● Developing strategies to expand the lead pool, ensuring a consistent pipeline for future conversions
● Actively participating in industry-related events, conferences, and trade shows to represent isla and explore collaboration opportunities
● Building an understanding of climate issues, especially in relation to the events industry
Application process
- Apply by emailing us with your CV and a cover letter
- 25 min intro chat with the Culture Ops Lead, where we can talk about your experience, the role and isla itself. It’s fairly informal, a chance to “get to know” for both people.
- 1hr online interview with the Business Development Director and Culture Ops Lead. A slightly more formal meeting to explore your CV, professional interests & aspirations, and answer any questions you might have for us.
