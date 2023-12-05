Job opportunity: Events Executive

Job outline

Working with the Events Director and Events Manager, you will play a key role in planning and delivering The PIE’s suite of PIE Live conferences, The PIEoneer Awards and bespoke events, including receptions and roundtables.

Key duties

assisting with preparing and implementing The PIE’s event tech solutions for conferences (Cvent) and awards (Evessio) to support each of the event cycles. This includes setting up and delivering ongoing updates to our website, event app, call for speakers, exhibitor portal, speaker portal, table seating plan, surveys

organising event team logistics – securing flights, checking travel insurance policies, travel authorisation reminders, booking hotel rooms, dinner reservations etc

preparing event feedback forms, collating and presenting feedback from our events to the wider team

general administrative tasks including responding to attendee and awards entrant queries, ticket administration, preparing visa invitation letters, data work

venue research and venue liaison for bespoke events we run – receptions and roundtables

writing wide-ranging communications for event attendees, including joining instructions

managing communications with award judges, including collating judges’ profiles and agreements

and possibly, depending on experience: being responsible for coordinating the speakers in the run up to and during all our events, organising their briefing calls/documentation/joining instructions, being their main point of contact/managing them onsite (inc awards)

Key skills and experience

If you are the most organised person you know, with an incredible eye for detail, we want to hear from you! You must have first-class organisation skills for this role.



Excellent project management skills. You must have the ability to prioritise your tasks effectively to work across multiple events at any one time



Strong copy-writing skills that can be used to update website content and event comms



Excellent interpersonal and verbal communication skills



Customer service expertise – this is a client-facing role



Excellent IT skills and an ability to quickly learn how to use new tech platforms

Why work for The PIE?

The PIE is an independent, female-founded company, with an excellent reputation and strong brand within the international education industry



We are a dynamic, innovative and ambitious team



Our global events division is growing rapidly, so it’s an exciting time to join and to help us to scale our events globally



Flexible working arrangements



Global travel opportunities – you will work on-site at our events in the UK, USA and Australia



Quarterly all staff meet ups and social



Employee Assistance Scheme



Office located in Brockley, south-east London

Salary

£26-33K per year dependent on experience. Part-time requests will be considered.

To apply, please send your CV and cover letter to Rachel Donnellan on rachel@thepienews.com