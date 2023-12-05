Hungexpo: Spotlight on Sustainable Event Production

Welcome to Hungexpo Budapest Congress and Exhibition Centre the largest multifunctional event complex of Budapest, and member of GL Events Group. The fully refurbished venue including a brand new congress centre is the perfect venue to host international conferences, congresses and other large-scale corporate and association events. Our capabilities in event management are unparalleled with the massive scale of flexible spaces (75.000 sqm total) combined with the full scope of high quality services – from AV and IT to catering, security, furniture supply and exhibition services and our pro team of event experts.

GL events has deployed three programmes in favour of sustainable development:

Think People is aimed at the Group’s 4,000 employees. The aim is to promote mobility, employee training, career development and diversity.

Think Green programme addresses the Group’s environmental challenges. This includes shifting GL events’ product and services towards eco-responsible solutions, improving waste management and reducing energy consumption.

Think Local is a programme designed to support local activities. This mission involves establishing active dialogue with stakeholders in the field and developing the positive impact of events on the local community.

Hungexpo, member of the GL family is fully committed to the following values and respects GL events’ “Think Green” and “Think Local” policy towards environmentally friendly solutions such as:

Efficiently managed energy consumption

Improving waste sorting rate

Evaluating and optimizing regional value creation

Already in procedure to get certified for ISO20121

Energising local networks

Green transport options to HUNGEXPO: visitors are encouraged to use public transport and bicycles and support car share and other alternative transport services.

Catering: Reusable cutlery or biodegradable alternatives, recyclable packaging, refilling water bottles and drinking water stations are offered during events, thus avoiding single-use plastic.

When it comes to event catering, the venue prefers metal, glass, and porcelain tableware and service tools. In case disposable or take-away packing is necessary, paper and other compostable equipment solutions are recommended.

Local suppliers and fresh and/or chemical-free ingredients from sustainable sources are the base of all food and beverage menus proposed to clients. Speaking of ingredients, seasonality is also essential in order to to reduce logistics resources where possible.

As of 2021, an on-site production kitchen equipped with state-of-the art technology allows the venue’s caterer to prepare all meals on spot. This energy-efficient operation and the optimization of logistics requirements, significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the on-site catering services. The caterer has a permanent contract with a local charity organisation that receives and distributes leftover food. With proper storage and logistics, it serves charitable purposes instead of becoming waste.

Waste management: reduce – reuse – recycle

Organisers and visitors are motivated towards recycling, selective waste management, promoting and sharing best practices on events. The waste generated during events – from construction to demolition – is collected selectively and is taken care of along the principles of waste management.

PaperLESS events: Eco-friendly gift options are available, supporting recycled and organic materials. Digital solutions are preferred in order to minimise paper usage: mobile app, event website, online registration.

