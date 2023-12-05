Max Publishing has acquired London Stationery Show

Max Publishing, known for its strong roster of B2B retail trade media and awards, as well as its Progressive Greetings Live trade show, has acquired London Stationery Show from Ocean Media Group. London Stationery Show is the UK’s only event dedicated to the stationery, arts, crafts, paper and writing instruments sector. The acquisition also includes Stationery Matters magazine/online and National Stationery Week.

Founded in 1990, Max Publishing is an independent media business, wholly owned and run by its four directors, Warren Lomax, Jakki Brown, Ian Hyder and Rob Willis.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome London Stationery Show into the Max Publishing family and look forward to really getting to know the stationery community. Ocean Media Group has done an outstanding job in the last few years, elevating the London Stationery Show as the most important event in the stationery industry’s calendar. I would like to thank Ocean’s CEO Robert Brighouse, and CFO Declan Cassidy, for their cooperation throughout the transaction,” commented Rob Willis, COO of Max Publishing who concluded the acquisition with Ocean Media Group.

“Every market has its own nuances, but with us at Max Publishing being so entrenched in affiliated retail sectors through our magazines, awards and PG Live, notably greeting cards, gifts and licensing, this wonderful synergetic opportunity to extend into the wider stationery field was too good to miss. We are already overflowing with ideas and can’t wait to get deeply involved in this fascinating and fast-moving retail sector,” added Jakki Brown, co-founder of the company.

London Stationery Show 2024 will take place, as planned, 14-15 May at London’s Business Design Centre and Chantelle White has joined the Max Publishing team from Ocean Media to continue as its Event Manager.

“I love the stationery industry and am so happy to be continuing in my role,” said Chantelle. “Max Publishing is the perfect home for London Stationery Show, Stationery Matters and National Stationery Week, especially given the company’s strong pedigree in media, Progressive Greetings Live exhibition and its trade awards programmes,” she added.

As well as further developing London Stationery Show, Max Publishing is fully committed to expanding Stationery Matters both as a magazine and digital news platform as well as further elevating National Stationery Week, which falls 13-19 May 2024. Sarah Laker, owner of Stationery Supplies, the award-winning indie retailer, with stores in Marple and Wilmslow is to continue to head up the promotional and PR activities for this celebratory week of all things stationery.

“I totally believe that under the ownership of Max Publishing, London Stationery Show and National Stationery Week will really flourish,” commented Sarah Laker. “I have had the good fortune to have known Jakki Brown and Warren Lomax, the co-founders of Max Publishing for several years, and am in no doubt that they will embrace the stationery community and make good things happen, just as they have in the greeting card sector. Bring it on!”

London Stationery Show 2024 already has a very impressive line-up of exhibitors, covering writing instruments, gift stationery, office supplies and arts & crafts. Among the many leading brands already on board are Crayola, Stone Marketing, ExaClair, Daler Rowney, Royal Talens, Leuchtturm1917, Manuscript Brands, Jakar International, Studio Pens, Pentel, Snopake, Staedtler, Sinclairs, Stabilo, Pukka Pads, Edding, Hahnemuehle, Ultratape, The Pilot Pen Co, Zebra Pen, Nu:notebooks, Tallon International and many more.