Job Opportunity: Customer Services and Sales Support

Company: Novum AV

Location: We are based in Tamworth at Unit 1, Plot 7F Claymore, Tame Valley Ind Est, Tamworth, B77 5DQ.

Salary: £22k – 26k depending on suitability and experience

Job type: Full Time (40 hours per week + potential for overtime)

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on the Events industry, Novum Audio Visual Limited continues to be an exciting, fast-growing company focused on delivering high-end event production services for throughout the UK as well as supplying permanent installations.

As a small innovative company with our roots in events and AV installations, we major on customer experience, we believe that every event or install has a message to deliver; our goal is to provide our clients with the technology to communicate that message in a highly effective way.

We believe in strong design and ensure that every solution we supply to our clients is the best suited solution for their needs.

We are very good at we what we do, and we need only the strongest candidates looking to develop a career with excellent prospects in a fast-paced and exciting industry. Successful candidates can expect to join a vibrant, enthusiastic team of professionals.

Your role and responsibilities will be to leverage existing sales opportunities and drive business growth by generating leads for our bespoke technical event services and permanent AV solutions through a variety of marketing channels including social media content, trade shows and networking, liaising with new and current customers ensuring their requirements have been met and attending occasional trade show expeditions.

Working alongside the Sales Manager, you’ll identify new potential customers and present the company’s service offering in the most appealing manner. Building strong relationships with key decision makers, you’ll develop an understanding of customers’ needs and ensure that our client can equip them with the tools needed to wow their customers.

Our Culture: as a close-knit team we share some common values enabling us to cultivate a healthy and enjoyable working environment:

We help each other out, regardless of our role or job title.

No one is more important than anyone else.

We are honest with each other, even if something goes wrong

We do everything we can to find solutions, not just accept problems.

We learn from our mistakes to ensure we don’t make them again

Job Title: Customer Services and Sales Support

Position reports to: Sales Manager

Job Purpose: Working as part of the Sales and Customer Care department, you will contribute to generating new leads for live events and permanent installs.

This role is for aspiring professionals with the drive and determination to deliver our high standard of customer service whilst also showing the passion and positive mindset to look for new avenues of sales.

Key Responsibilities and Accountabilites

Generating new leads and sales opportunities for events and installation projects Planning and executing simple sales campaigns and tracking their progress Liaising with existing clients to maintain relationships and monitor progress of any opportunities Generate simple marketing materials Report sales progress using the company CRM system Produce periodic sales reports to track progress and make recommendations to improve results. Any other requirements as required

The preferred candidate will be able to demonstrate:

Previous experience generating sales leads Confident telephone and written communication skills Experience in producing marketing materials and social media content

Job type: Full Time (40 hours per week)

Benefits: We offer 28 days holiday (pro rata) per year which includes statutory holidays. Free parking is available on site. Nearby Gym facilities available at competitive rates.

