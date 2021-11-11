Kent-based TV lighting company requires Heads of Department and Prep Technicians

Due to a significant increase in production, Limelite Lighting is recruiting across its lighting, rigging and power departments.

The company that provides professional lighting, rigging and power for a range of television, film, event and theatre productions is expanding at such a rate that it is offering five amazing opportunities for seasoned professionals and those looking to take their first steps into the world of technical production.

About Limelite Lighting

Based near to the Spa Town of Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent, Limelite Lighting delivers dry and wet hire services for the BBC, ITV, Netflix, commercials, events, regional and West End theatres.

Since expanding their warehouse space and increasing production, the company is looking for technicians with varying experience to join their team. The successful applicants will be based at Limelite Lighting’s twin sites in rural Goudhurst.

Head of Department Vacancies

There are three senior roles up for grabs with a competitive salary and benefits. They are:

Head of Department for TV Rigging and Grip

Head of Department for Moving Lights and Technology

Head of Department for Mains and Power Distribution

These three positions offer savvy techs the opportunity to run their own department with precision and efficiency, while managing their own small team.

As head of department, a can-do and enthusiastic attitude is essential. The successful candidates will need to be personable, approachable, hardworking, methodical and have the ability to motivate others when needed.

Here is are the details…

Head of Department for TV Rigging and Grip Job Role

Salary £25,000 – £35,000 per annum

Please note, the salary will be reflective of the individual’s knowledge and experience.

This role is an essential cog Limelite Lighting’s hire operation. Responsibilities include:

Working with the production team, other department heads and clients to the supply appropriate rigging and grip solutions.

Managing rigging, grip and lifting hire equipment.

Preparing, maintaining, servicing and fault finding.

Coordinating hire stock to ensure bookings are delivered on time.

Managing the department’s internal stock system to ensure bookings and equipment logs remain up-to-date.

Ensuring all department equipment is maintained to a high standard ahead of emergency hires.

Equipping the location grip truck for bespoke hires.

Supporting and advising the Directors on sourcing and purchasing new equipment when necessary.

Ensuring the warehouse remains efficient and organised.

Managing a small team of technicians.

Providing in-house training to junior members of the team, and advising on professional off-site training as required.

Experience:

This position is open to technicians with excellent knowledge of rigging, lifting and grip systems for professional broadcast productions. Training is available where necessary.

Head of Department for Moving Lights and Technology Job Role

Salary £25,000 – £35,000 per annum

Please note, the salary will be reflective of the individual’s knowledge and experience.

The successful applicant will be responsible for:

Working with the production team, other department heads and clients to the supply appropriate lighting solutions.

Preparing moving lights and all associated control systems for hire, including consoles, DMX buffers, nodes and networking systems.

Maintaining and servicing to high standard, including PAT testing.

Fault finding and repair.

Coordinating hire stock to ensure bookings are delivered on time.

Managing the department’s internal stock system to ensure bookings and equipment logs remain up-to-date.

Ensuring all department equipment is maintained to a high standard ahead of emergency hires.

Supporting and advising the Directors on sourcing and purchasing new equipment.

Ensuring the warehouse remains efficient and organised.

Managing a small team of technicians.

Providing in-house training to junior members of the team and advising on professional off-site training as required.

Experience:

This position is open to two types of applicants:

Fully qualified lighting technicians with excellent knowledge of moving lights and controls by leading brands, including Martin Professional, Vari-Lite, Robe, Clay Paky, Chauvet, Show tec, MA, ETC, Avolites, Zero88 and Hog. Lighting technicians currently working within the industry and prepared to undergo professional training in order to efficiently run the department.

Please note, the salary will be reflective of the individual’s knowledge and experience of moving lights and all associated controls.

Head of Department for Mains and Power Distribution Job Role

Salary £25,000 – £35,000 per annum

Please note, the salary will be reflective of the individual’s knowledge and experience.

This is an all-new position for Limelite Lighting. The company requires a small team who can manage the safe and reliable delivery of power solutions for temporary electrical installations.

Day-to-day duties include:

Working with the production team and clients to the supply appropriate power solutions for hire.

Managing a fleet of generators, ranging from 20kva to 250kva twin sets, as well as tower lights and fuel bowsers.

Remote monitoring of temporary power equipment while on hire.

Maintaining and servicing dimmers and power distribution units (single and three phase).

Managing and preparing suitable cabling for each hire.

Bespoke cable / adapter construction.

Fault finding and repair.

Coordinating hire stock to ensure bookings are delivered on time.

Managing the department’s internal stock system to ensure bookings and equipment logs remain up-to-date.

Ensuring all department equipment is maintained to a high standard ahead of emergency hires.

Supporting and advising the Directors on sourcing and purchasing new equipment.

Ensuring the warehouse remains efficient and organised.

Managing a small team of technicians.

Providing in-house training to junior members of the team and advising on professional off-site training as required.

Experience:

This role is ideally suited to someone with an electrical engineering background, or an experienced lighting technician, who has a good understanding of BS7909 applications for temporary electrical and power systems.

Prep Technician Job Vacancies

Limelite Lighting has vacancies for two Prep Technicians to work within the company’s departments for Rigging and Grip, as well as Mains and Power Distribution. These vacancies are open to those with varying experience; from proficient technicians to postgraduates taking their first steps into technical production.

The selected candidates will form a strong team that will be focussed on delivering the highest standards in technical production to the entertainment and broadcast industry.

Those with less experience will receive professional training and get to know the crux of working within the entertainment industry. The salary is entirely dependent on experience.

Prep Technician for Mains and Power Distribution Job Role

Starting salary £18,000 per annum

Please note, the salary will be reflective of the individual’s knowledge and experience.

As a Prep Technician for the Mains and Power Distribution Department, your responsibilities will include:

Supporting the department head of Mains and Power Distribution.

Preparing, maintaining, servicing and fault finding of generators, PDUs and dimmers.

Monitoring off-site generators.

Bespoke cable / adapter construction.

Maintaining a tidy and efficient warehouse.

General support for other departments when necessary.

Prep Technician for TV Rigging and Grip Job Role

Starting salary £18,000 per annum

Please note, the salary will be reflective of the individual’s knowledge and experience.

The responsibilities bestowed to the Prep Technician for TV Rigging and Grip include:

Supporting the head of department for TV rigging and grip.

Preparing, maintaining, servicing and fault finding of rigging and lifting equipment.

Test rigging and grip equipment.

Maintaining a tidy and efficient warehouse.

General support for other departments when necessary.

Experience

While applicants do not necessarily need any prior experience, some technical and electrical engineering knowledge would be preferable.

Please note, we are rural based, so you will need a full driving licence and your own mode of transport.

Getting Personal

Limelite Lighting is a vibrant and growing business. Therefore, the preferred attributes of any new recruits are enthusiasm, self-motivation, hardworking, team player, methodical and personable. A good sense of humour is also favourable!

Apply Now

Limelite Lighting need a strong team to hit the ground running as soon as possible. If you think you’ve got what it takes, please send your C.V. and cover note to ed@limelitelighting.co.uk and matt@limelitelighting.co.uk.