Job Opportunity: Project Manager

We’re hiring! Join our dynamic team as a Project Manager!

Ryans Cleaning is a leading provider of cleaning services at mass events in the UK and Ireland. With almost 40 years of experience, we’ve proudly built a reputation for our unwavering commitment to reliability, quality, and sustainability. Having earned the trust of the biggest event organizers and venue managers, we have developed a diverse portfolio of events across Ireland and the UK. In the summer season of 2023, we successfully completed 33 events attended by more than 3 million people.

We’re currently seeking an experienced Project Manager to join our team as we gear up for a busy summer season. The successful candidate will play a key role in the preparations and on-site operations at various events throughout the summer.

For the rest of the year, we offer flexible working arrangements, allowing you to work from our Irish offices in Dublin or Thurles, as well as from home.

Main Objective of the Role:

Reporting to the CEO you will work alongside the team on a range of events from the initial proposal stage through to the concept development process, the planning, implementation, live event delivery and post-event analysis. You will be responsible for the management of the cleaning operation at events, in Ireland and the UK.

The overall role is to communicate event needs, oversee project performance, provide guidance, and support, identify development needs and manage the reciprocal relationship between the organisation and the client so that each is successful. A flexible approach to work role, willing to support other team members when required. On-site presence and weekend work may be required at times.

Duties and responsibilities

End-to-End Event Management: Lead the planning, logistics, and on-site execution of cleaning operations at large and medium-scale events.

Lead the planning, logistics, and on-site execution of cleaning operations at large and medium-scale events. Client Relationship Management: Directly manage client relationships, overseeing the procurement and contracting of third-party suppliers to ensure seamless event delivery.

Directly manage client relationships, overseeing the procurement and contracting of third-party suppliers to ensure seamless event delivery. Budget Accountability: Take ownership of event budgets, diligently tracking expenditures to ensure optimal value for clients.

Take ownership of event budgets, diligently tracking expenditures to ensure optimal value for clients. Project Timeline Management: Maintain project timelines and navigate deadlines to meet clients’ needs efficiently and effectively.

Maintain project timelines and navigate deadlines to meet clients’ needs efficiently and effectively. Independent Decision-Making: Display autonomy and rapid decision-making abilities to ensure successful project outcomes regardless of time constraints.

Display autonomy and rapid decision-making abilities to ensure successful project outcomes regardless of time constraints. Team Leadership: While reporting to the CEO demonstrate leadership within the operations team, fostering collaboration across projects.

Essential Skills Requirement:

You must be able to perform to a high standard of competence in the following skill-sets with minimum supervision and direction

A minimum of four years’ experience in a similar role

3rd level degree ideally in a related field, alternatively accredited

3rd level cert/Diploma in events

Demonstrated success in executing, and managing events of various scales is essential.

What do we offer

Flexible hybrid working model

Leadership Opportunities

Autonomy and Decision-Making Authority

Diverse Project Portfolio

Competitive salary DOE

How to apply?

Send us your CV to recruitment@ryanscleaning.com