Job Opportunity: AV Technician – Installation Lead Role

Company: Novum AV

Location: We are based in Tamworth at Unit 1, Plot 7F Claymore, Tame Valley Ind Est, Tamworth, B77 5DQ.

Salary: £25k – 28k per annum depending on suitability and experience.

Job type: Full Time (40 hours per week + potential for overtime)

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on the AV industry, Novum Audio Visual Limited continues to be an exciting, fast growing company focused on the installation of high-quality audio, video and lighting solutions for churches and corporate sector as well as a thriving hire and events department.

As a small innovative company that majors on customer experience, we believe that every installation helps deliver the message of our customers; our goal is to provide our clients with the technology to communicate that message in a highly effective way.

We believe in strong design and ensuring that every solution we supply to our clients is the best suited solution for their needs is of the highest priority.

We are very good at we what we do, and we need only the strongest candidates looking to develop a career with excellent prospects in a fast-paced and exciting industry. Successful candidates can expect to join a vibrant, enthusiastic team of professionals.

Your role and responsibilities will be to support the operations department in the delivery of AV installation projects to our customers through detailed planning and execution. In delivering this the successful candidate will be required to meet with customers, design and recommend solutions, support the sales team with technical expertise, and oversee the delivery of the recommended solution.

As the candidate excels in their role and demonstrates their contribution to growth in the installation department, there will be opportunities for progression further up the business ladder as we look to become the leading supplier of high-end AV solutions in church sector as well as establishing ourselves as a well reputed systems integrator in the corporate sector. For the right candidate the role has exciting career prospect as you grow with the company.

Our Culture: as a close knit team we share some common values enabling us to cultivate a healthy and enjoyable working environment:

We help each other out, regardless of our role or job title.

No one is more important than anyone else.

We are honest with each other, even if something goes wrong

We do everything we can to find solutions, not just accept problems.

We learn from our mistakes to ensure we don’t make them again.

AV Project Technician – Installation Lead Job Description

AV Project Technician – Installation Lead

Position reports to: Technical Manager

Job Purpose: Working as a key part of the operations team you will take the lead in the smooth delivery of the company’s installation projects.

This role is for AV installation technicians looking for the next step in their career with great prospects. Our installations work is currently primarily focused on installation into Churches, (places of worship) as well as meeting room integration. We are looking for the strongest, most enthusiastic candidates to fit in with our highly motivated team.

Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

Design and specify a range of AV solutions to meet a client’s brief. Meeting with clients to discuss and recommend the appropriate solution to match their usage criteria and budget. Leading small teams onsite to deliver and install agreed solutions Installing and commissioning AV equipment projects into places of worship. Installing and commissioning AV equipment projects into corporate and boardroom. Support the sales team by demonstrating the value, features and benefits of each solution. Oversee routine maintenance schedule and support services for installed projects. Help develop processes to ensure smooth delivery of our installation and maintenance services. Any other duties as required

The preferred candidate will be able to demonstrate:

2 years (or more) experience installing into places of worship / historic buildings / commercial premises. Successful history designing and installing AV systems. Ability to solve problems and work as part of a team

Benefits: We offer 28 days holiday (pro rata) per year which includes statutory holidays. Free parking is available on site. Nearby Gym facilities available at competitive rates.

