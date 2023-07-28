Private Christmas Parties at the Vox Conference Venue

Top of Article

If you’re looking to effortlessly create an unforgettable private festive celebration for your staff in a truly unique setting, look no further. With stunning panoramic lake views across our spacious foyer, super-powered flexible event spaces and delicious Christmas menus, the Vox is the perfect choice to host an exclusive office party that will really deliver the wow factor.

Our event space for your Christmas celebrations includes a range of great services to help get the party started. From room lighting and dancefloor to stage system and PA & mic, you’ll have the key ingredients to help bring your party vision to life in a truly unique setting.

Endlessly adjustable our spaces can accommodate your Christmas party ideas in a wide number of formats. Relaxed, formal, freestyle – whatever you need, we’ll deliver you a setting that’s impactful and playful in equal measure. While our award-winning skyfold walls mean we can transform our spaces in minutes. And did we mention the spacious foyer with panoramic lake views? How about the plug-and-play technology throughout the Vox? Or our award-winning catering? There’s so much on offer to bring your Christmas party vision to life!

Find your party: https://www.necgroup.co.uk/christmas/

Contact Details:

The Vox Conference Venue

Resorts World

Birmingham

B40 1PU

info@voxvenue.co.uk

+44 (0)121 200 2000

https://www.voxvenue.co.uk/

https://www.necgroup.co.uk/christmas/