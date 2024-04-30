The Stage Bus

The Stage Bus is a mobile stage hire company with a difference – all of their stages run on solar power! With a range of 8 stages that can cover audiences from small and intimate up to larger scale gatherings, The Stage Bus stages bring focus and great sound to all kinds of events.

As well as being solar-powered, the stages are fully-integrated with lighting, PA and sound system which means that customers don’t need to hire the essentials in separately. The company also include a sound engineer in with their hire costs, making The Stage Bus a simple, one-stop shop for staging and sound hire.

Thanks to their ingenious integrated design, the stages can be set up and ready to go within an hour of arriving on site and can be packed away in the same amount of time, making light work of road closures.

Based in Birmingham but working nationwide, The Stage Bus have over a decade of experience in staging and sound so your event will be in safe hands!

Contact Details:

0121 585 9264
info@thestagebus.com
www.thestagebus.com

