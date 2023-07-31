Top of Article

The Events Industry Alliance (EIA) recently submitted a response to Westminster’s Business and Trade Committee’s inquiry on export-led growth.

The cross-party committee of MPs is using the inquiry to examine how well equipped the UK is to achieve the Government’s target of £1 trillion exports by 2030. It will also consider how the UK can take advantage of export opportunities in emerging technologies and critical international supply chains.

The EIA’s response offered an introduction to the business events sector and outlined the ways in which the industry is a British success story fuelling travel, tourism and hospitality whilst acting as a catalyst for growth by bringing together investors, innovators and customers from around the world.

The response also featured more detailed insight into the opportunities for growth that already exist due to the large number of trade shows that cover key policy areas of interest to UK policymakers.

The EIA used this as an opportunity to attend to the difficulties the industry has faced when trying to galvanise Government recognition and support for the industry. Be it through soft support by way of engagement with key trade shows and exhibitions or more recognition of the industry as a separate entity requiring tailored support and subsidies, there is more to be done to enable the business events industry to maximise its contribution towards the Government’s target of £1 trillion in exports by 2030.

Chris Skeith, director, EIA said:

“The EIA is in the privileged position to represent businesses across the industry from world-class venues to organisers hosting high profile shows across key business sectors and the crucial accredited suppliers that service them.

“As part of increasing our programme of advocating to MPs on behalf of our members we have been responding to Westminster Select Committee inquiries more frequently.

“We were glad to have an opportunity to reiterate the importance of the industry to the Business and Trade Committee and emphasise the huge potential it has to contribute positively to the Government’s aim to reach £1 trillion worth of exports.”

For further information on the Events Industry Alliance please follow the link: https://www.eventsindustryalliance.com