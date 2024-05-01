Visit Entertainment Nation to find the UK’s finest selection of premier entertainers, performers and bands for hire.

Entertainment Nation’s impressive array of talent is available to book for parties, weddings and corporate event entertainment in the UK, Europe and Worldwide. With hundreds of the best wedding bands and top function bands to choose from in a variety of styles and genres, Entertainment Nation is the only destination for professional entertainment hire.

With Entertainment Nation, booking live bands and performers is made easy. The user-friendly website has been expertly designed to make finding your perfect act simplicity itself. Brilliant bands and exceptional entertainers can be filtered by location, genre and event type, and sorted by popularity and budget, enabling you to refine acts to meet your precise requirements. Each act has an in-depth profile featuring videos, demo songs, biographies and high-quality professional photos, giving you all the information you need to make an informed booking decision.

Entertainment Nation was founded by experienced entertainment organisers, who are also accomplished professional musicians themselves, meaning they have the specialist knowledge to help you organise spectacular live performances that run smoothly.

If you do have any questions about planning event entertainment or need some advice on the ideal act to choose, the friendly and approachable Entertainment Nation team are always happy to help. Available at convenient hours to suit you: contact us via email or telephone between 10am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, and we’d be happy to help with your enquiry.

Make your event magnificent when you hire live entertainment from Entertainment Nation!

Contact Details:

Entertainment Nation

Whitehouse Loft

Kings Lane

Stratford-upon-Avon

Warwickshire

CV37 0RD

United Kingdom

+44 (0) 800 53 000 35

www.entertainment-nation.co.uk