Nestled in the heart of picturesque landscapes, Wincanton Racecourse beckons with its 18 acres of unspoiled grassland, promising stunning views and a truly unique setting for your next outdoor event. Whether you’re planning a corporate retreat, a team-building day, or a grand celebration, our versatile venue offers endless possibilities throughout the year, rain or shine.

Step into a world of limitless potential, where the great outdoors becomes your canvas for unforgettable experiences. From exhilarating activities like clay pigeon shooting and archery to captivating events such as concerts, live music performances, and dazzling firework displays, there’s something for everyone. With facilities tailored for horse or dog shows, including available stabling, and ample space for car exhibitions, rallies, and more, Wincanton Racecourse sets the stage for extraordinary occasions.

Immerse yourself in the beauty of our backdrop, ensuring that every moment of your event is etched in the memories of your guests. Our team is dedicated to delivering excellence, going above and beyond to accommodate your needs and exceed your expectations. With 94 stables for hire and free parking for up to 3,500 cars, we’re equipped to handle events of any scale, welcoming both large companies and vehicles with ease.

At Wincanton Racecourse, we thrive on challenges and are committed to making your vision a reality. Whether you’re planning a festival, a sporting extravaganza, or anything in between, our venue provides not only the space but also the support to ensure your event is nothing short of exceptional. From start to finish, our team delivers a first-class experience, ensuring that your outdoor event is a resounding success.

Choose Wincanton Racecourse as your premier venue for outdoor events, where every detail is meticulously crafted, and every moment is infused with unparalleled quality. Step into a world of endless possibilities and let us bring your vision to life amidst the breathtaking beauty of our grounds. Your adventure awaits at Wincanton Racecourse—where outdoor events become extraordinary.

Contact Details:

01392 832599

Wincanton.Events@thejockeyclub.co.uk

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/wincanton/venue-hire/what-we-do/outdoor-events/