Sound: The Underrated but Fundamental Element of Events

Thomas Serrano launched Exclamation Group in 2020. Driven by its ‘Events That Make A Point’ mantra the company is a ‘one-stop-shop for corporate and luxury events, cultural and sports partnerships’. And the New York/Miami-based business lists Bulgari, Audemars Piguet, Dom Perignon and Swarovski among recent clients.

In this episode, the focus is on how music sews, or should sew, events together. Thomas Serrano discusses the experience clients want to create, mapping their collective or independent emotional journey through sound, and how that system can make events memorable as well as meaningful.

Talking to host James Dickson, Serrano goes on to explain how music fits the Exclamation Group model, live versus pre-recorded sound, compositions behind the reveal of a new car, the value of researching an audience, the data behind a playlist, drawing/keeping attention and the power of the unexpected.

