Kempton Park Racecourse

Kempton Park boasts an array of outdoor spaces perfect for a diverse range of activities, from traditional inflatables to unique challenges like “It’s a Knockout” and geese herding. Our venue offers exceptional conferencing facilities and impressive catering options, making it a dream for event organizers. Easily accessible by road, rail, and public transport, Kempton Park provides a fantastic location for filming and photography, having hosted national brands, popular TV adverts, Saturday night dramas, and feature films in the past.

Our adaptable space allows location crews to transform Kempton Park into virtually any setting, offering both indoor and outdoor spaces for team-building activities. Whether your team prefers the thrill of traditional inflatables or the novelty of geese herding, we have the perfect environment to suit every activity.

Away days at Kempton Park are not to be overlooked when planning your company outing. We collaborate with a diverse array of team-building suppliers to ensure an unforgettable experience for everyone. Our extensive grounds welcome both smaller and larger teams to the heart of horseracing, providing a unique backdrop for bonding and camaraderie.

Our award-winning catering partner, Jockey Club Catering, excels at preparing exquisite dishes fit for royalty on race days. They extend the same pride, care, and attention to detail to every event, ensuring mouth-watering cuisine that delights every palate.

Choose from a variety of tasty packages, including BBQs and Great British picnics, to complement your team-building event. With our exceptional facilities, delicious catering options, and stunning surroundings, Kempton Park offers an unforgettable experience for teams of all sizes. Join us and discover why Kempton Park is the perfect destination for your next corporate outing or team-building event.

Contact Details:

01932 782292

Events.kempton@thejockeyclub.co.uk

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/kempton/venue-hire/what-we-do/outdoor-events/