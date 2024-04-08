planit inc. finalists at the Event Technology Awards US & Canada

For over 25 years, planit inc. has been delivering exceptional meetings and events. Our portfolio includes Fortune 500 firms to emerging small businesses. We are a client-centric firm that provides unmatched service and professionalism. Our event expertise, creativity, work ethic, and event producers are second to none.

While proudly located in the Midwest, our crazy-talented event team works from New York to L.A. and beyond. Our Midwest work ethic follows us as we work with clients and suppliers across the country. Clients and vendors alike claim our levels of customer service, polished competence, and event execution are unmatched. We plan events of all sizes, in all budgets, and in all business silos. Our industry reputation is exemplary.

We are the wow experts. Wow can be anything from being on-time, on-budget and on-point. Our version of wow brings the best products and practices to the event planning process and ultimately to the attendee’s overall experience. Our clients know that we understand their objectives, their corporate culture, and simply will work tirelessly on their behalf. As an extension of your team, your goals are our goals. planit inc.’s team of wow experts will exceed your expectations.

Sponsored Content