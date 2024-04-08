First wave of biggest programme ever announced for PLASA Focus Leeds

PLASA Focus Leeds returns to the north from 14-15 May, along with a programme dedicated to delivering knowledge and inspiration for all those working in the live events and entertainment technology industry.

Sponsored by Vectorworks, this year will see the biggest programme ever, and the first wave of seminars has arrived! Register for the show to gain unlimited access to all these sessions, and more.

Lighting design and sustainable tech

Jonathan Haynes and Stuart Porter from White Light will discuss the processes and challenges of enhancing your lighting rig. This seminar follows on from last year’s seminar on sustainability and is aimed at venue managers and technicians as well as sustainability advocates and manufacturers.

Robe will host two seminars: a journey into why CRI and colour rendition matter when choosing LED lighting – aimed at lighting designers and technicians, and a discussion on how to transition from tungsten to LED – aimed at all those under pressure to find more sustainable solutions for lighting productions.

Plus, lighting designer Lucy Carter from the ALPD will share when and why she involves technology in her creative process. This seminar is sure to be inspirational for fellow lighting designers and anyone looking to develop a career in this role.

Current and future sound

Dave Haydon from OutBoard will present TiMax spatial audio, unpacking the allure of spatial and immersive audio, as well as the motives and aspirations behind the concept. Sound designers and audio engineers are invited to attend to learn how to demystify principal processes and clarify how spatial audio can upgrade the audience experience.

Chris Drohan from LAMDA and ASDP will discuss sound technology in the creative process, using seminal shows to demonstrate how the creative process may develop in the future. This seminar is for everyone in pro audio looking to broaden their practice.

Also, John Burton from the University of Derby will provide answers to the age-old question, “what is good sound?”. This seminar will take a holistic view, covering many aspects of the engineer’s role, and touching upon a wide range of issues that impact sound engineers.

Improving safety and standards

Karl Raw from the Heath and Safety Executive (HSE) will discuss priorities for Health & Safety in 2024 and beyond. This seminar is for all those working at the ‘coal face’ of live events who are required to ensure safe working environments for workers, performers, and the public.

Plus, Robin Townley from the ABTT will present the latest version of the Technical Standards for Places of Entertainment. Attendees will have a prime opportunity to ask questions and discuss interpretations of the guidance and compliance. This seminar is aimed at technical managers, production managers, facilities managers and building owners.

What will live events look like in the future?

Tom White of Vectorworks will present what’s new in Spotlight and ConnectCad, including the new AI Visualizer command. Attendees will also learn how to harness the power of AI to create stuffing images of 3D models, props and textures. This seminar will end with a valuable Q&A session too.

Michael Hoyle from the University of Lincoln will present the intriguing intersection between AI and technical theatre. In this seminar, attendees will learn about the transformative potential that AI holds for both the creative and technical aspects of live events.

And James Simpson from Copper Candle returns to present the convergence of video games and live entertainment, in association with LSi magazine. James will unveil the rapidly expanding universe of live events within virtual worlds and showcase how music and entertainment are being integrated into computer games. This seminar is for creators and designers and anyone else excited by the evolution of live events.

Navigating a career in live events

Darryn de la Soul from Soulsound will share ways to get your foot in the door and how to make yourself more employable. This seminar will share strategies to help you not only enter the industry but also build a sustainable career. All students, graduates and new entrants are encouraged to attend.

The Power of Events’ recent freelancers survey will be the focus of a panel with Gaby Cartwright of LIVE, Paul Jones of Ethix Management and Richard Turrell of Handle Recruitment. Together, they will discuss the survey results and share advice and best practices for anyone currently, or interested, in freelancing.

Lighting designer Katy Morison of Women in Lighting will share her experience as a mother trying to balance a career in theatre lighting. This seminar will delve into the challenges and barriers and ask how the industry can better support working parents. This seminar is not only for parents, but also for directors, producers, and chief executives of theatres.

Plus, Brian Drinkwater of Kyle Partnership will explore ways to help you become better, in association with PLASA – from developing your commercial and personal resilience to understanding the external forces of the industry, the government, and the wider world. This seminar is particularly aimed at freelancers, students, new entrants and PLASA members.

Immersive experiences

In addition to hearing from experts, attendees will have the opportunity to dip in and out of live audio demonstrations from the likes of KV2 Audio and Sound Technology. Plus, ChamSys return with their popular practical workshops on their pro lighting desks and software.

More to come…

Sophie Atkinson, Head of Events for PLASA, comments, “With the ongoing issues of skills and sustainability, as well as the emerging potential of tech, PLASA Focus Leeds aims to deliver the most talked about industry topics. Whether you are an old hand or a complete beginner, there will be something for you, to help you work smarter and get ahead in your career. We look forward to announcing much more soon!”

Keep up to date with show updates by registering for your free entry badge via www.plasaleeds.com.