Based in California with European offices in The Netherlands, Elation designs and manufactures a comprehensive range of innovative lighting products known for its superior performance, excellent efficiency, and outstanding price:value ratio, all backed by a hard-earned reputation for Total Support. Elation also offers an advanced line of lighting control products through Obsidian Control Systems, as well as a full range of dependable specialty effects called Magmatic. Our mission has always been simple: to provide best-in-class products and service while offering the best value:performance ratio in the industry.

Elation is a privately run company with a familial sense of compassion and consideration that permeates the company. Elation is about people and has always been a customer-focused company. We work hard to not only listen but also act on and respond to market demands and our customers’ needs. This vision to bring innovative yet practical solutions to the entertainment market based on clients’ needs and requirements has helped to develop our reputation as a receptive and responsive manufacturer.

Elation is proud to offer innovative, award-winning products that perform to the rigors of the professional lighting market and stand amongst the top brands in the industry. We continue to set new efficiency and performance standards with products like the market-leading IP65-rated Proteus™ line of outdoor moving heads, Artiste™ line of theatrical-grade LED moving heads, the Fuze™ series of dynamic wash, spot, and profile LED lights, and the highly efficient Smarty™ series with intelligent lamp technology. Several other Elation lines have emerged as industry standard such as the KL Fresnel line of warm- and cold-white key lights and the SixPar/SixBar series of LED lights.

We invite you to take a closer look at www.elationlighting.eu, www.elationlighting.com

Contact Details:

Elation Europe

Junostraat 2.

6468 EW Kerkrade

The Netherlands Tel: +31 (0)45 546 85 66

info@elationlighting.eu

www.elationlighting.eu Elation US

6122 S. Eastern Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90040

USA Tel: (866) 245-6726 (toll free)

Tel: (323) 582-3322

sales@elationlighting.com

www.elationlighting.com