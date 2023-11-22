Elation Proteus™ remains event industry choice for weather-resistant outdoor lighting

When lighting designers, rental companies and production houses need weatherproof IP-rated lighting fixtures, Elation continues to stand out as the market’s most popular and proven brand. Elation offers a comprehensive range of IP-rated weatherproof lighting with the Proteus name having established itself as the worldwide standard for environmental ingress protected luminaires (IP65/66).

The Proteus range covers powerful LED and discharge-based moving head fixtures, LED wash and effects lights, and LED batten lights. The Proteus series’ all-weather protection has eliminated the need for costly and unsightly weatherproof coverings, giving designers the freedom to utilize the latest in lighting technology at any event. The IP65/66 Proteus range has won multiple industry awards for lighting innovation and houses unique technologies that keep them functional in all types of weather, even the frost of winter. In fact, all Proteus luminaires have an internal heating system that keeps them working to minus 20°C (-4°F).

New to the Proteus range are the Proteus Hybrid MAX, Proteus Rayzor 1960 and Proteus Rayzor Blade.

Proteus Hybrid MAX™: The Proteus Hybrid MAX is an IP66-rated compact hybrid Beam/Spot/Wash fixture that takes everything designers loved about the pioneering Proteus Hybrid and cranks it up to maximum power. This isn’t just an update however. With pioneering technology like Fast Advanced Features (FAF) and Tri-Tier Animation, it is a breakthrough evolution in lighting excellence. Faster, brighter, and tougher than its groundbreaking predecessor, it boasts a category-best 22,000 lumens of brilliance, is capable of true linear zoom adjustments in any configuration, and houses a massive toolbox of visual FX.

Proteus Rayzor 1960™: When designers are looking for a workhorse washlight but also want something novel to add to their designs they often turn to the Proteus Rayzor 1960, an LED wash, mid-air and specialty effect light in one. This compact 18,000-lumen luminaire with 5.6 to 55-degree zoom projects intense, well-defined mid-air beams, as well as an exceptionally wide and even wash coverage. Driven by 19 independently controlled 60W RGBW LEDs, designers can create a variety of aesthetically unique eye candy looks, a design element that decorates any stage and looks great on camera.

Proteus Rayzor Blade™: Available with 6 or 12 independently controlled 60W RGBW LEDs, the Proteus Rayzor Blade is a combination linear wash, high-intensity strobe and SparkLED™ FX inside a compact IP65 linear fixture design. With a wide zoom range from 6 to 45 degrees, they provide intense and well-defined mid-air beams and light curtains up to 11,000 lumens, as well as an exceptionally wide and even wash coverage. Flanking the lenses across the entire length of the fixture are two high-intensity strobe lines, making them the perfect tools for stage washes, mid-air effects or audience blinders, even in adverse outdoor conditions. Tilt sweep motion allows them to position or move dynamically during a show.

“Every year we’ve put more and more Proteus on shows. It’s saved my crews hours and hours on site and in some cases has saved my client from having to shut down a show. We just don’t have weather created damage anymore.” – Ryan Knutson, President, Brown Note Productions

“The IP-rated Proteus fixtures handled everything January in Minnesota could throw at them.” – Chris LeBlanc of event production company Showcore

“There are simply no restrictions with the Proteus.” – Lighting Designer Thomas Gerdon

