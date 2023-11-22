Entries open for the Event Photography Awards’ 10th Anniversary

Entries are now open for the Event Photography Awards 2024, the 10th anniversary competition. Founded by staffing agency Off To Work, the not-for-profit contest continues to highlight the importance of great photography to the sustenance of the events industry.

There are sixteen categories to enter, from Catering, Conferences and Christmas Parties, to Behind the Scenes, Exhibitions and Venues, plus a new A Listers category for shots of celebrities at events.

In all, twenty trophies are up for grabs, including a Best Amateur award, plus a cheque for £1,000 to the overall winner. Entrants are primarily photographer however companies in the events sector can also enter images they have captured or had commissioned.

Photos taken during 2023 can be uploaded through the competition website at a cost of just £20 per set of five, although to celebrate the 10th anniversary, there’s a special £10 discount for 10 shots.

Having proved the perfect venue earlier this year, the highly enjoyable awards event is returning to 66 Portland Place, the home of RIBA, on Wednesday 5th June, where over 100 short-listed shots will be on display, and to which all short-listed photographers will be invited to attend as guests of Off To Work.

EPA Founder & CEO of Off To Work, Philip Atkins, commented: “I remain passionate and proud to support a competition that celebrates the brilliant photographers whose work, more than ever, does so much to amplify, justify and thereby sustain the events industry. It’s always so inspiring to see the ingenuity, tenacity, technical wizardry and pure professionalism of our sector captured with such amazing creative clarity.”

Competition & Event Director, Graham Hill commented: “This is the earliest we’ve ever opened entries, and I am so excited to see another array of amazing images and magic moments captured at events. We’re hoping more agencies, caterers, organisers and venues will enter directly this time and help make the 10th anniversary competition the biggest and best yet.”