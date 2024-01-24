Are you looking for an award winning, ‘full service’, event production supplier? Look no further! Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, R&B Group deliver events that your audience will remember and can help you look brilliant! We have produced over 15,000 events across the UK over a span of 30+ years and have worked with clients ranging from small local businesses to nationwide companies.

R&B Group provide a variety of services giving complete control through our dedicated in-house teams and entirely in-house equipment. These include:

Event Production

Creative Design

Event Broadcasting

Set design and Build

Video Production

Equipment hire

Delivering first-class events, our experienced project managers help event planners through an array of ‘techno speak’ and creative concepts. We strive to create complete audio-visual technical solutions, meeting your budget but also complying with all H&S requirements. Throughout the entirety of your event, we aim to reduce your stress levels as well as providing that WOW factor!

Your picture-perfect event starts with our creatives who work with your team to produce your event flawlessly and with IMPACT.

R&B Group can help support you with web streaming and event broadcasting in case your audience want to watch at a later date or cannot physically be in attendance. Professional broadcast quality is essential before loading into the on-demand platform and we can help provide this!

From a large 23-metre wide by 9-metre deep conference set, to an astonishing 77-metre three-wall canvas set in a marquee at Durham Cathedral, our expert stage designers aspire to turn your event vision into a reality.

With an in-house video production service/team, we are committed to creating video content that engages and keeps your audience tuned-in.

Contact us for more details!

Contact Details

0191 276 3999

sales@rbgroup.co.uk

https://rbgroup.co.uk