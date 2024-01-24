Finalists revealed for the 2024 International AGF Awards





AGF (A Greener Future) reveals 27 events, venues and innovators from 12 countries as finalists in the International AGF Awards 2024. Awards are given across 9 important sustainability categories, including power, water, food and travel, and the top accolade of the International Greener Festival Award 2024. The ceremony will be held on 27th February during the Green Events & Innovations Conference at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London.

Finalists are selected from all AGF certified Greener Events, Greener Festivals and Greener Arenas over the last year, with top scores across key sustainability criteria. Applicants undergo a detailed assessment, site visits, and analysis by AGF auditors. To be eligible to enter the awards it is necessary to apply for certification and provide evidence such as fuel or electricity and water usage, waste transfer notes, transport measurements, material traceability, and survey data and undergo a site visit from AGF Assessors. Additionally, green innovations from festivals and events have been selected and are judged by an independent jury.

AGF CEO Claire O’Neill said: “We’re very excited to be bringing the International AGF Awards back to GEI in February. It’s always great fun, and an honour to be able to highlight and celebrate organisations and individuals who are doing everything they can to make positive changes in the world. Huge congrats to all of the nominees!”

And the Finalists are:

INTERNATIONAL GREENER FESTIVAL AWARD

Boom Festival (PT)

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

Green Gathering (UK)

Øyafestivalen (NO)

Paradise City Festival (BE)

We Love Green (FR)

GREENER TRANSPORT AWARD

Das Fest (DE)

Godiva Festival (UK)

Jardín de las Delicias (ES)

NorthSide (DK)

Øyafestivalen (NO)

Paradise City Festival (BE)

Rosendal Garden Party (SE)

We Love Green (FR)

CIRCULAR EVENT AWARD

(for reduced waste & resourcefulness)

Boom Festival (PT)

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

Green Gathering (UK)

I Land Sound (EE)

Love Saves the Day (UK)

Øyafestivalen (NO)

Northside (DK)

Paradise City Festival (BE)

COMMUNITY ACTION AWARD

American Express presents BST Hyde Park (UK)

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

Forwards (UK)

Green Gathering (UK)

I Land Sound (EE)

Robin Hood Annual Benefit (US)

Øyafestivalen (NO)

Sonidos Líquidos: Malvasía Weekend Festival (ES)

GREENER CATERING AWARD

Boom Festival (PT)

Green Gathering (UK)

I Land Sound (EE)

NorthSide (DK)

Øyafestivalen (NO)

Paradise City Festival (BE)

Valley Fest (UK)

We Love Green (FR)

PIED PIPER AWARD

(for Greener Communication)

Boom Festival (PT)

Forwards (UK)

Green Gathering (UK)

Green Man (UK)

Greenbelt Festival (UK)

I Land Sound (EE)

Øyafestivalen (NO)

Sonidos Líquidos: Malvasía Weekend Festival (ES)

GREENER POWER AWARD

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

Camp Quirky (UK)

Das Fest (DE)

Green Gathering (UK)

NorthSide (DK)

Øyafestivalen (NO)

Paradise City Festival (BE)

We Love Green (FR)

WATER AND SANITATION AWARD

American Express presents BST Hyde Park (UK)

Boom Festival (PT)

Cabaret Vert (FR)

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

Green Gathering (UK)

Green Man (UK)

Paradise City Festival (BE)

We Love Green (FR)

GREENER INNOVATIONS AWARD

irst Biofuel powered event in Argentina@ BNP (AR)

Restoration and Regeneration @ Cabaret Vert (FR)

6 Degrees by Team Love & re:right design (UK)

Bespoke baler and compactor@ Green Man, in collaboration with Waste Baling Machines (UK)

ChefChain @ Into The Great Wide Open (NL)

The 1975 Carbon Removed Gigs – The O2 (UK)

AONB and Dark skies project@ We Out Here (UK)

The International AGF Award ceremony is accessible and takes place during GEI, organised by AGF in partnership with the ILMC (International Live Music Conference). Limited tickets are available here Green Events & Innovations Conference.