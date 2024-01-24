Revolution in Motion: Langen Motorcycles ‘LightSpeed’ Takes Centre Stage at the NEC Motorcycle Live Show

In a dazzling showcase of innovation and bespoke craftsmanship, Chris Ratcliffe, the founder of Langen Motorcycles, the esteemed British motorcycle manufacturer, unveiled one of their latest creations at the Motorcycle Live Show held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. The spotlight was on the mesmerising ‘LightSpeed’, a British-made bespoke motorcycle, elegantly rotating on a revolving stage turntable supplied by Movetech UK.

The Motorcycle Live Show, which took place in November 2023, witnessed an electric atmosphere as enthusiasts and industry insiders gathered to witness the grand reveal. Under Chris Ratcliffe’s expert guidance, the company presented the ‘LightSpeed’, a motorcycle that seamlessly blended classic design elements with state-of-the-art engineering, creating a true work of art on two wheels.

The dynamic presentation was further enhanced by the meticulousness of a 3m revolving stage turntable provided by turntable experts, Movetech UK. Attendees marvelled at the sophistication and perfection of the vehicle from every angle as it gracefully turned on the revolve, highlighting Langen Motorcycles’ dedication to precision and excellence.

Chris, expressing his excitement about the event, remarked, “We are thrilled to unveil our latest masterpiece, the ‘LightSpeed’, at the NEC’s Motorcycle Live Show. The collaboration with Movetech UK has been decisive in ensuring that our latest motorcycle is presented in the most captivating way possible. Their revolving stage turntable perfectly complemented our presentation, and we are grateful for their involvement to making this showcase a success.”

Movetech UK, a leading provider of turntable solutions, took pride in being part of the event. Their turntables, known for their precision engineering and reliability, added an extra layer of superiority to the exhibition, allowing Langen’s amazing ‘LightSpeed’ motorcycle to shine in the spotlight, from every angle.

“We are privileged to have worked with the team at Langen Motorcycles for this event, they were a pleasure to work with, and they were complete professionals from start to finish,” said Kamil Winogrodzki, Movetech UK’s Customer Support Specialist.

“It’s clear to see that they are at the top of their game in what they design, manufacture and produce, they aren’t just any motorcycles, they’re literally works of art,” Kamil added. “Our revolving stage turntable was specifically chosen to enhance the presentation of their exceptional ‘LightSpeed’ motorcycle, and we are delighted to have played a part in showcasing their artistry and craftsmanship.”

The success of the Motorcycle Live Show left the attendees with a profound appreciation for the skill and creativity showcased by Chris and Langen Motorcycles, coupled with the flawless presentation facilitated by Movetech UK’s revolving stage turntable. The exhibition didn’t only spotlight the ‘LightSpeed’ as a pinnacle of innovation, but also established a benchmark for excellence, leaving an enduring impact on the industry’s landscape.

This Hypersport bike is a marvel of engineering, equipped with a formidable 1,190cc V-Twin engine, delivering an impressive 185 horsepower, all while maintaining a lightweight profile at just 185kg. More information about Langen Motorcycles, and their ‘LightSpeed’ motorcycle can be found on their website at www.langenmotorcycles.co.uk. You can also find them on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram – showcasing their amazing engineered innovations.

Details about Movetech UK’s revolving stage turntables and their rental service can be found on their dedicated Revolving Stage Turntable website at www.revolvingstage.co.uk. Alternatively, you can contact Movetech UK’s rental team via email; rental@movetechuk.com, or by telephone; 01204 525626.

