Venue Spotlight: Kempton Park

With summer fast approaching, planning your next event is likely at the top of your to-do list. Whether you’re organising a wedding, a corporate event, or a family gathering, choosing the right venue is essential. And if you’re looking for a unique and memorable location for your summer event, Kempton Park Racecourse is an excellent choice.

Located in Sunbury-on-Thames, just a short distance from London, Kempton Park is a picturesque venue that offers a range of versatile spaces that can accommodate events of all sizes. The racecourse has a rich history, having been in operation since 1878, and has hosted some of the most prestigious horse racing events in the country. However, in recent years, the venue has become popular as a versatile event space, with a range of indoor and outdoor options that can cater to any occasion.

One of the biggest advantages of hosting your summer event at Kempton Park is the venue’s stunning natural surroundings. Situated within over 400 acres of lush green parkland, Kempton Park provides a beautiful backdrop for any outdoor event. Whether you’re planning a garden party or a corporate team-building day, the wide-open spaces offer plenty of room for activities and relaxation. Guests can enjoy a picnic on the lawns or take a stroll through the tranquil woodlands, making for a refreshing break from the hustle and bustle of city life.

If you’re worried about the unpredictable British weather, Kempton Park has you covered. The venue offers a range of indoor spaces, including the Grandstand and a variety of different smaller private suites and boxes, perfect for more intimate gatherings. These elegant spaces all offer panoramic views of the racecourse.

Another advantage of hosting your summer event at Kempton Park is the venue’s exceptional catering options. Whether you’re looking for a formal sit-down dinner or a casual buffet, the experienced catering team can create a menu that meets your needs. The venue’s on-site chefs use only the freshest local ingredients, and they can cater to all dietary requirements, ensuring that all guests are well-fed and satisfied.

For those who want to add a little extra excitement to their event, Kempton Park offers a range of entertainment options. Working alongside one of our preferred partners, we are able to host a range of events. You name it and we can make it happen.

Finally, hosting your summer event at Kempton Park Racecourse offers excellent value for money. The venue offers competitive pricing, and there are a range of packages available that can be tailored to meet your specific requirements. The experienced events team can work with you to create a bespoke package that meets your needs and budget, ensuring that you get the most out of your event.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a unique and memorable venue for your summer event, look no further than Kempton Park Racecourse. Contact our friendly team today for your next summer event and create an unforgettable experience for you and your guests.

