Not Your Every Day is thrilled to announce its official launch as a premium furniture hire company specializing in providing sustainably produced, high-quality designer furniture for a wide range of events, conferences, exhibitions, film sets, product launches, and much more.

The company aims to revolutionise the industry by offering a unique blend of style, sustainability, and unparalleled customer service. With an extensive collection of meticulously curated pieces from renowned designers, the company is poised to become the go-to source for design agencies, event organizers, production companies, and creative professionals seeking to elevate their spaces in a more environmentally conscious way.

After leaving 4Wall Europe (previously Smart AV), having spent 10 years as Managing Director, the company’s founder Ryan Walker has spent the last 6 months building this new enterprise from the ground up. The company’s commitment to sustainability sets it apart from other furniture hire companies. It isn’t just a page on their website, it’s embodied in everything they do, but most crucially in the products they offer for hire. In a world increasingly conscious of environmental impact, the company takes pride in providing clients with an eco-friendly alternative without compromising on quality or aesthetics. Every piece in the company’s inventory is sourced with sustainability front of mind, utilising materials and manufacturing processes that prioritise environmental responsibility.

“Our mission is to redefine furniture hire by providing our clients with the best quality, most sustainably produced designer furniture that’s out there,” said Ryan Walker, Founder and Managing Director of Not Your Every Day Ltd. “We believe that sustainability and style can absolutely go hand in hand, and we are excited to offer our clients an extensive range of beautifully crafted pieces, many of which they’ll have never seen before”

Not Your Every Day Ltd’s collection boasts a wide variety of furniture options, ranging from contemporary and minimalist designs to timeless classics. Whether clients are organising a corporate conference, a film shoot, or a product launch, the company’s diverse inventory ensures that they will find the perfect pieces to suit their needs and aesthetic preferences.

In addition to its impressive furniture selection, Not Your Every Day Ltd prides itself on its exceptional customer service. The company’s team of experienced professionals are determined to provide our clients with the best customer service experience possible. From initial consultation to delivery and setup, Not Your Every Day Ltd is committed to going above and beyond to exceed expectations.

For more information about Not Your Every Day Ltd and to explore their stunning furniture collection, please visit www.nyed.co.uk

