Venue Spotlight: 8 Northumberland Avenue

If you are looking for a historically rich venue with state-of-the-art technology and a comprehensive hospitality service in central London, with on-site hotel accommodation, 8 Northumberland Avenue is the perfect solution for your event.

Just a 3 minutes’ walk away from Trafalgar Square, London’s Most Central Venue is situated within The Grand, a meticulously preserved Grade II-listed Victorian building with a history dating back to the 17th century. It was renowned as the largest hotel in the Victorian era, hosting prestigious companies such as Cadbury’s and the UK Tea Company. The Grand’s expansive marble hallway, adorned with opulent chandeliers, seamlessly leads to three distinct spaces: 8 Northumberland Avenue, its sister restaurant, Boyd’s Grill and Wine Bar, and a boutique Club Quarters Hotel.

The collaboration between the Venue and the Hotel ensures guests can conveniently make use of the Hotel’s services and amenities while attending their event. With 280 rooms available, attendees can benefit from exclusive discounted rates for overnight stays, offering a modern accommodation experience.

8 Northumberland Avenue offers three distinctive event spaces, each with its unique charm and purpose. The Ballroom, described by the English Heritage as the ‘grandest example of a Victorian ballroom in existence,’ is the jewel of the venue, characterized by its high ceilings, chandeliers, grand columns, and stained-glass windows. This unique space, often used for Gala Dinners, Awards Ceremonies, Conferences and filming, can accommodate up to 700 guests for a reception-style event or 500 for a seated dinner.

The Old Billiard Room and Annex are the most adaptable spaces that can host up to 500 guests and are commonly used for Conferences, Breakout sessions, and Drinks Receptions. Featuring cornices, white-panelled walls, mirror details, and subtle architectural touches, they create the perfect blank canvas space for a calming environment and branding opportunities.

With 15 years of experience delivering high-end events, 8 Northumberland Avenue is not just a venue; it’s your comprehensive event solution, ensuring that all aspects of the event are expertly taken care of at the highest standards. The exclusive catering and AV production partners, AlchemyLive and Blue Hut Productions respectively, are dedicated solely to the venue’s events and clients, ensuring a consistently high standard of quality in event delivery and customer service. Moreover, 8 Northumberland Avenue takes pride in offering an end-to-end event management service. Collaborating closely with clients, the venue’s Event Managers leverage their extensive industry expertise to enhance the event vision and ensure a seamless experience for every client.

Awarded as the most innovative and tech-friendly venue, it features discreet high-end technology, including strategically placed discrete LED screens, a fully controllable amBX smart lighting system offering over 16 million colour combinations, VR compatibility, and Musion, a 3D holographic technology proven to enhance event engagement.

