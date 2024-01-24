Quadrant2Design is a leading exhibition stand design and build contractor, operating for over 20 years across the UK and Europe.

With their unique Prestige Events System, they create high-quality exhibition stands that are custom-designed, modular, reconfigurable, reusable and cost-effective!

A 100% graphic solution, Quadrant2Design’s exhibition stands focus on high-quality graphic panels, which look fantastic and are extremely durable. Stands also typically include a printed photo floor – a spectacular innovation unique to Quadrant2Design.

Stands are available to purchase and self-build or can be rented as part of the company’s popular Free Hire plan. Through the Free Hire plan, customers are loaned the appropriate hardware for each event, completely free of charge, which further improves cost-effectiveness and sustainability.

Modular Reusable Exhibition Stands

The Prestige Events System is modular and easily reconfigured, which means that stands can be reused time and time again regardless of changes to size and layout.

Free Design

Quadrant2Design begin each project by presenting customers with a comprehensive, no-obligation 3D design proposal created by an in-house team of expert designers. This provides a detailed picture of how the stand could look.

For repeat exhibitors, stands will often be redesigned to meet the requirements of new events, completely free of charge.

Pre-Build Guarantee

Every exhibition stand is pre-built, right down to the last detail, weeks or even months before the event.

Stands go through a rigorous quality check before sign-off and, through this process, the company guarantees that stands arrive at their event perfect.

Hassle-Free Exhibiting

Quadrant2Design provides a hassle-free service in which every aspect of an exhibition stand project is expertly completed in-house.

Project managers oversee the entire manufacturing and planning process, while expert installers take care of transportation, installation, dismantling and storage, so you can trust that your exhibition stand is always in safe hands!

Contact Details:

H3 The Fulcrum

Vantage Way

Poole

BH12 4NU

01202 723 500

design@quadrant2design.com

https://www.quadrant2design.com/