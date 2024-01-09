Tech-Friendly Venue Spotlight: Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Technology Campus

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Technology Campus in Milton Keynes, comes with a hard to beat set of event spaces’ MK-7, built with the same zest for fluency as the Formula One Championship winning team it supports.

Easy to access from London and the midlands, MK-7’s museum area, home to a fast-track USP in the shape of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s car collection, is an inherently flexible, motivating, area. It can accommodate 450 for a reception, 300 theatre-style with catering, 350 without, 150 cabaret-style, and 170 for dining.

More than 1,000sq m of space, MK-7 comes with an impactful, latest technology AV wall and PA, dynamic lighting and all creature comforts.

Upstairs, the 40 capacity M7 Mezzanine is a stunning space looking down on the cars and race memorabilia, it’s a smaller breakout room – or somewhere to relax between sessions.

Back downstairs, the stylish MK-7 Boardroom looks out over the brand’s assets too, via a wall of glass. Typically, that’s a smart wall which can be dimmed for privacy at the touch of a button.

Capable of seating 22 people around the table, the boardroom comes with an additional four lounge chairs, for presenters/hosts – who can avail themselves of two large screens with ClickShare and HDMI connectors.

Two smaller meeting rooms, the Webber and the Coulthard, sit right and left of the boardroom and cater for eight people each. They are available independently or as a part of a bigger occasion.

In step with the Formula One approach, every event that comes to the Red Bull Group Technology Campus is bespoke – benefiting from a mix of the spaces and theming to bring a podium finish.

Standard though, with any package, comes:

A dedicated Oracle Red Bull Racing team host

A registration desk for guest arrivals, as required

Superfast wi-fi

Complimentary water, juices and Red Bull

Car parking for up to 90 guests

Discounted shopping in the Red Bull Racing merchandise pavilion

Driving for Oracle Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen won his third World Drivers’ Championship this year, while Oracle Red Bull Racing took top spot in the constructers’ championship for a sixth time and organisers benefit from discounted factory tours for their events too. An opportunity for unprecedented access behind the scenes of all that success, tours take visitors on the journey from design and development to manufacture.

There are few more galvanising experiences than seeing how the fastest – proven – racing cars are built and evolved for the particular demands of every race on the F1 circuit.

