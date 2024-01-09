Dreamland Margate joins Lime Venue Portfolio

Dreamland Margate, on the Kent coast, has become the latest venue to join the Lime Venue Portfolio, representing yet another attraction within the 80+ strong venue group, and further unique choices for organisers.

Based right on the beach within the popular seaside destination, Dreamland Margate has already hosted a number of high-profile events, including The Turner Prize, top fashion and brand launches including, Harry Styles Pleasing brand, Stranger Things and L’Oreal.

Dreamland is an award winning, venue for live music events and festivals and has also been the location for numerous television series, including Dreamland, starring Lily Allen, an episode of Eastenders and even the Oscar nominated, Empire of Light by Sir Sam Mendes. To amplify and expand on their corporate offering, Dreamland will be joining the Lime Venue Portfolio group to partner with even more event planners.

The large, multifaceted venue is ideal for conferences, meetings, incentives, and team building days, with planners able to use a series of rooms, with varying capacities of up to 7,000 catered for, including the Hall by the Sea, The Roller Room, Ballroom, VIP Party Huts, and Scenic Stage Area, while offering the amusement park itself as a social and incentive space.

While a stunning summer destination for festival style events and open space activations, the venue can also isolate its many varied corporate spaces for smaller conferences, award ceremonies and gala dinners all year round. At the same time, Dreamland Margate can bring the personality of the contemporary British seaside resort to life through food, from ice cream and candy floss to high class a-la-carte menus.

“At Lime Venue Portfolio we’ve always been the cheerleader for better, more exciting, higher production events, that pack a punch and create better returns for our customers. Dreamland Margate is the perfect example of this,” comments Jo Austin, Sales Director, Lime Venue Portfolio. “It’s got bags of personality, its fun but with seriously good event spaces. Its everything our clients are asking for right now when it comes to multi format events.”

Dreamland Margate is also easily accessible. Situated just over an hour’s journey from London, with adjacent parking options, easy access to train links, as well as further onward connections to and from the continent.

“We’re excited to continue to build our events business, not just through the large festival, concert and high-volume corporate events that naturally turn to us. But by providing unique spaces for dinners, awards, and conferences that want the beach, the retreat, and the personality of a contemporary, seaside resort,” commented Eddie Kemsley, CEO Dreamland Margate.

Dreamland Margate officially joins the Lime Venue Portfolio this month.