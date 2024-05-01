IACC redefines the future of events with innovative Experiential Venues Membership

IACC, the global association representing the top 1% of small to midsize conference and meeting venues, has launched its brand-new membership category, Experiential Venues, designed to cater to the growing demand for immersive and engaging event experiences.

The Experiential Venues Membership is a testament to IACC’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving event industry. By providing a dedicated platform for venues that specialise in experiential offerings, IACC aims to connect meeting planners with the most innovative and cutting-edge event spaces.

The new membership will cater for high level experiential venues such as sporting stadiums, vineyards, zoos, museums, with the ability to stage a meeting alongside an experience for groups. As part of the Experiential Venues Membership, members will benefit from access to IACC’s global gathering place for conference venue professionals, a portfolio of educational resources and development tools.

“As the event landscape continues to evolve, meeting planners are seeking unique and memorable experiences for their attendees. With the Experiential Venue Membership, we are empowering event planners to unlock the full potential of their events by providing access to venues that are not just spaces but destinations in themselves,” said Mark Cooper, CEO, IACC.

“The Experiential Venues Membership allows us to showcase the best-in-class venues that can deliver these transformative experiences, further solidifying IACC’s position as the premier resource for meeting and event professionals.”