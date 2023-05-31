Top of Article

Global events and engagement agency Live Group has unveiled its rebrand including a bold, modern logo and a fresh, dynamic website.

The new look reflects the agency’s evolution since its creation in 1975 and the team’s audience-first vision: to create events and engagement strategies that are tailored to an audiences’ preferences, allowing every individual to enjoy them in their own unique way.

This simple but significant difference leads to increased audience engagement, understanding, loyalty and meaningful behaviour change, resulting in improved ROI for Live Group’s clients.

CEO Toby Lewis explained: “For nearly 50 years, we have become respected as events and engagement pioneers, and that makes me very proud.

“Our core offering has always focused on delivering events that trigger emotion, inspire action and influence change, and that will remain. But over the last 48 years, audiences – and clients – have changed significantly and, as an audience-first agency, we have evolved with them.

“This is why Live Group today is more than an event management company. We are a strategic events and engagement agency. We are focused on building long-term relationships with our clients – and between our clients and their audiences – across the entire communications cycle to guide them towards strategic success.”

A key element of this success sees Live Group helping clients transition from viewing events as a single moment in time to focusing on creating environments.

“We define environments as a tapestry of overlapping moments designed to drive real change and we believe they transform our clients’ events,” added Toby Lewis.

“Creating an environment strategy that spotlights every single audience touchpoint – before, during, and after your event – allows that engagement to be enjoyed by each individual audience member. This results in more engaging, memorable experiences that increase audience loyalty and become integrated in the culture of the business to deliver meaningful results. This is our unique difference.”

Live Group has been a trusted partner to UK government, the FTSE 100 and leading global brands across the world for more than 45 years. Clients include several departments within His Majesty’s Government, abrdn and BDO Global.