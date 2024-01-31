Stamford Bridge – Sporting venue Spotlight

Situated in the heart of West London, Stamford Bridge is a multi-award-winning venue, offering premium spaces for clients with stunning views of both London and the iconic Chelsea Football Club pitch.

Whether you’re looking for a venue for an exhibition, a dazzling awards dinner, or an intimate business meeting in a unique setting, Stamford Bridge has the ideal setting for you. Combining adaptable meeting spaces and facilities and exceptional dining, Stamford Bridge presents a host of superior event facilities. With something to suit all requirements, our facilities include 25 function rooms and 60 syndicate rooms catering for between 2 up to 1,000 guests.

The stadium embraces its heritage while constantly innovating spaces to provide an outstanding experience for clients. The Great Hall, with 1400 sqm of floor space, can hold up to 800 guests, while Under the Bridge boasts a late licence, making it perfect for all important after-parties.

In addition to indoor spaces with pitch views, Chelsea FC also offer on-pitch events. This allows guests the opportunity to take to the turf in 5, 7 or 11-aside tournaments, creating the ultimate experience for sports fans and participants alike. A private spectator room with balcony seating provides attendees with the option to take part at any level of their choosing. Within a pitch event package, clients are given full use of the matchday announcement system and the state-of-the-art home dressing rooms.’

