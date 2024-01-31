Spotlight on Event Branding – Grapefruit Graphics

At Grapefruit Graphics we offer a turn-key service including an initial consultation, inhouse design, and full production house including on-venue installation. Our company is known for its professional service and attention to detail on every project, big or small, and serves clients worldwide. With the help of our sister company Grapefruit Creative, we offer full design and brand creation support across every platform, including temporary event graphics to permanent venue branding with a focus on sustainability.

Exhibitions are a powerful platform for businesses to showcase their services and products. A well-designed exhibition stand can be a great way to attract attention and spark interest from potential customers. A stand should be able to grab the attention of visitors and make them want to learn more about your business.

To maximize your presence, we offer a multitude of bespoke services from digital showreels to display, freestanding structures and modular displays which can be reused and easily stored to full stand creation using T3 Tecna system. This allows you to make the most of every branding opportunity, without having to construct frames and permanent fittings. Grapefruit Graphics can produce a range of products from printed self adhesive graphics, banners, boards, textiles, stationary to floor graphics ensuring all elements are covered.

Our focus is to make your exhibition branding as sustainable and cost effective as possible by either creating an ageless design so it can be used time and time again, or we use a large variety of non pvc and recyclable products for those short life items.

Grapefruit Creative offer much more than just stand design, they specialise in brand development, website design, digital content and animation. Digital branding can significantly enhance the impact of your exhibition stand by seamlessly integrating technology into the overall visual experience. Incorporating digital elements allows for dynamic and interactive presentations, capturing the attention of visitors and creating a memorable impression. High-quality digital displays can showcase product demonstrations, promotional videos, and engaging multimedia content, providing a more immersive and informative experience. Customized digital graphics enable real-time updates and changes, ensuring your display remains current and aligned with the latest branding strategies.

We are invested in reducing our carbon footprint and pleased to share our latest report showing our operations have reduced by 43% per year since 2019. We actively use environmentally friendly alternatives during manufacturing and certified waste disposal processes. Products and practices are continually researched.

Last year we became delivery partners for The Ocean Conservation Trust supporting the Blue Meadows Seagrass protection and restoration project along with supporting multiple local charities close to our cause.

We are proud to hold the following ISO certifications for 14001 Environmental & 20121 Sustainable Events, ISO 9001 Quality management System & ISO 45001 Health & Safety.

Sponsored Content