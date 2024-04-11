Radisson Hotels – sometimes size does matter!

Are you are looking to host a large number of people or just need space for some extra-large creative thinking? At Radisson Hotels we have a range of venues and spaces across the UK and Ireland to host and facilitate these needs.

Whether it’s an awards ceremony or a conference, a convention or a product launch, large events require organisational expertise as well as the appropriate facilities. You can rely on our experienced team of events specialists to competently oversee event activities to ensure a successful outcome. When we work together, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that we can and will deliver on everything you need to achieve your, or your clients, objectives.

We aim to offer the most dynamic, flexible, and functional solutions in the modern meetings and events marketplace—making sure every M&E planner enjoys peace of mind when they partner with us to co-create truly impactful meeting & event experiences.

From company-wide presentations and conferences to hosting gala dinners and celebration, explore our range of spaces perfect for hosting events with a large number of attendees. All our welcoming, modern and comfortable spaces are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, as well as being able to provide additional and more sophisticated requirements through our trusted third-party suppliers to those that are looking to host an event with greater audio and visual needs.

Our large properties are available across the UK and Ireland, all with strong transport links and connectivity, from airport bases for those looking to host an international event through to city centre spots with easy access to public transport.

Check out some of our top picks this time for hosting an extra-large event with us;

Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow, our city centre hotel, minutes from Glasgow Central train station can accommodate up to a huge 800 attendees, providing an offering of room configurations and pre-function spaces.

Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre London Heathrow, ideally located at the UK’s busiest airport offers space for up to 700 guests with onsite parking, easy access to airport terminals as well as quick connections into central London.

Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London, with one of the most iconic backdrops available this state-of-the-art venue can comfortably facilitate 1500 individuals in the centre of London.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Sligo, offering panoramic views of Sligo Bay can host up to 1000 guests across the modern and well-equipped conferencing facilities.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Limerick, provides 1000 square meters of conferencing floor space to make plenty of room for up to 700 delegates.

As part of Radisson Hotels our loyalty program supports planners and bookers of meetings where they can earn valuable points and enjoy more exclusive benefits when choosing Radisson Hotels for their upcoming meetings or events with Radisson Rewards.

Sponsored Content