Joint Meetings Industry Council (JMIC) celebrates the Global Meetings Industry Day, highlighting the power of collaboration

JMIC, the Joint Meetings Industry Council, is pleased to be part of the worldwide celebration of Global Meetings Industry Day, a day that marks the importance of the meetings industry globally.

The meetings industry is a vibrant and varied environment, providing a space for human progress and development. Today, as we celebrate the meetings industry, we acknowledge the essential role of in-person interactions in creating innovation, promoting cooperation, and tackling the urgent issues of our time. Humans have a natural need to gather, exchange ideas, and cooperate for shared purposes, and the meetings industry enables these powerful exchanges.

“The importance of Global Meetings Industry Day is that it recognises the significant role of meetings in changing our world for the better,” says James Rees, President of JMIC. “At JMIC, we are dedicated to promoting the meetings industry and demonstrating its benefits, from local community legacy to the widest global perspective. Through advocacy and collaboration, we will continue to strengthen the voice of the meetings industry and showcase its lasting benefits and outcomes.”

We mark Global Meetings Industry Day by acknowledging the meetings industry’s ability to overcome barriers and cater to all fields around the world. Meetings are essential for enhancing economic development, stimulating innovation, and advancing social change. They help to determine the future of communities across the globe.

As we celebrate Global Meetings Industry Day, JMIC invites participants from all sectors of the meetings industry to renew their dedication to working together, innovating, and delivering high-quality results. Together, we can use the power of meetings to build a more equitable, sustainable, and thriving future for ourselves and next generations.

About JMIC: The Joint Meetings Industry Council (JMIC) is a global organisation that represents the combined interests of major international industry associations in the meetings and events sector. JMIC advocates for the industry’s impact, value, and sustainability on a global level.